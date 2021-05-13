LONGUEUIL, QC, May 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX: INE) ("Innergex" or the "Corporation") announces that all nominees listed in the management information circular dated April 6, 2021 were elected as directors of the Corporation.

The detailed results of the vote by ballot for the election of directors, which was held during the annual general meeting of shareholders held virtually on May 11, 2021 are as follows:



Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes

Withheld Daniel Lafrance 91,523,381 99.17% 763,999 0.83% Ross J. Beaty 91,707,851 99.37% 579,529 0.63% Pierre G. Brodeur 89,687,685 97.18% 2,599,695 2.82% Nathalie Francisci 92,151,943 99.85% 135,437 0.15% Richard Gagnon 91,533,821 99.18% 753,559 0.82% Michel Letellier 92,240,309 99.95% 47,071 0.05% Dalton McGuinty 92,108,310 99.81% 179,070 0.19% Monique Mercier 92,080,718 99.78% 206,662 0.22% Ouma Sananikone 91,598,379 99.25% 689,001 0.75% Louis Veci 91,940,195 99.62% 347,185 0.38%

The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon during the annual general meeting of shareholders will be filed with the regulatory authorities shortly.

About Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.

For over 30 years, Innergex has believed in a world where abundant renewable energy promotes healthier communities and creates shared prosperity. As an independent renewable power producer which develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, Innergex is convinced that generating power from renewable sources will lead the way to a better world. Innergex conducts operations in Canada, the United States, France and Chile and manages a large portfolio of high-quality assets currently consisting of interests in 76 operating facilities with an aggregate net installed capacity of 2,747 MW (gross 3,701 MW) and an energy storage capacity of 150 MWh, including 37 hydroelectric facilities, 33 wind farms and six solar farms. Innergex also holds interests in 9 projects under development, three of which are under construction, with a net installed capacity of 551 MW (gross 623 MW) and an energy storage capacity of 329 MWh, as well as prospective projects at different stages of development with an aggregate gross capacity totaling 6,935 MW. Its approach to building shareholder value is to generate sustainable cash flows, provide an attractive risk-adjusted return on invested capital and to distribute a stable dividend.

