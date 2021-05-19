LONGUEUIL, QC, May 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX: INE) ("Innergex" or the "Corporation") announces that it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") to renew the normal course issuer bid on its common shares ("Common shares") (the "Bid").

Under the Bid, the Corporation may purchase its Common Shares for cancellation as follows:

Ticker Issued and outstanding shares as at May 11, 2021 Maximum number of shares subject to purchase % of issued and outstanding shares INE 174,692,091 2,000,000 1.15%

The Bid will commence on May 24, 2021 and will terminate on May 23, 2022.

During the last six months, the average daily trading volume on the TSX of the Corporation's Common shares was 852,003. Consequently, in accordance with the policies of the TSX, the Corporation will have the right to repurchase, during anyone trading day, a maximum of 213,000 Common shares, representing 25% of the average daily trading volume. In addition, the Corporation will be allowed to make, once per calendar week, a block purchase (as defined in the TSX Company Manual) of Common shares not directly or indirectly owned by insiders of the Corporation, in accordance with the policies of the TSX.

Purchases will be made on behalf of the Corporation by a registered broker through the facilities of the TSX or through Canadian alternative trading systems at prevailing market prices.

The Corporation believes that the market price of its Common shares may, from time to time, not reflect the inherent value of the Corporation and that purchases of its Common shares pursuant to the Bid, may represent an appropriate and desirable use of the Corporation's funds. Therefore, the Corporation believes that it is in its best interest to proceed with this offer.

Under the preceding normal course issuer bid which commenced on May 24, 2020 and expires on May 23, 2021, the Corporation was allowed to purchase a total of 2,000,000 Common Shares. Under the said bid it purchased a total of 180,602 Common Shares for cancellation at a weighted average price paid per Common Share of $18.895 through the facilities of the TSX and alternative Canadian trading systems as of May 18, 2021.

About Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.

For over 30 years, Innergex has believed in a world where abundant renewable energy promotes healthier communities and creates shared prosperity. As an independent renewable power producer which develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, Innergex is convinced that generating power from renewable sources will lead the way to a better world. Innergex conducts operations in Canada, the United States, France and Chile and manages a large portfolio of high-quality assets currently consisting of interests in 76 operating facilities with an aggregate net installed capacity of 2,747 MW (gross 3,701 MW) and an energy storage capacity of 150 MWh, including 37 hydroelectric facilities, 33 wind farms and six solar farms. Innergex also holds interests in 9 projects under development, three of which are under construction, with a net installed capacity of 551 MW (gross 623 MW) and an energy storage capacity of 329 MWh, as well as prospective projects at different stages of development with an aggregate gross capacity totaling 6,935 MW. Its approach to building shareholder value is to generate sustainable cash flows, provide an attractive risk-adjusted return on invested capital and to distribute a stable dividend.

Forward-looking information disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("Forward-Looking Information"). All information and statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release is Forward-Looking Information. Forward-Looking Information can generally be identified by the use of words such as "approximately", "may", "will", "could", "believes", "expects", "intends", "should", "plans", "potential", "project", "anticipates", "estimates", "scheduled" or "forecasts", or other comparable terminology that states that certain events will or will not occur, such as the possible purchase by the Corporation of its common shares under the normal course issuer bid.

Forward-Looking Information is based on certain key assumptions made by the Corporation, including expectations and assumptions concerning anticipated cash flows, financial leverage and restrictive covenants. Forward-Looking Information involves risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed, implied or presented by the Forward-Looking Information. These are referred to in the "Risk and Uncertainties" section of the Corporation's Annual Report and include, without limitation: the ability of the Corporation to execute its strategy for building shareholder value; its ability to raise additional capital and the state of capital market; liquidity risks related to derivative financial instruments; variability in hydrology, wind regimes and solar irradiation; delays and cost overruns in the design and construction of projects; uncertainty surrounding the development of new facilities; variability of installation performance and related penalties; and the ability to secure new power purchase agreements or to renew existing ones.

Although the Corporation believes that the expectations and assumptions on which Forward-Looking Information is based are reasonable under the current circumstances, readers are cautioned not to rely unduly on this Forward-Looking Information, since no assurance can be given that it will prove to be correct. Forward-Looking Information contained herein is made as at the date of this Press Release and the Corporation does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Information, whether as a result of events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof, unless so required by legislation.

SOURCE Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.

For further information: Investor Relations, Jean-François Neault, Chief Financial Officer, 450 928-2550, ext. 1207, [email protected]; Medias, Karine Vachon, Senior Director - Communications, 450 928-2550, ext. 1222, [email protected], www.innergex.com

