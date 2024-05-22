INNEO, INNODAL'S FLAGSHIP PRODUCT, RECIPIENT OF THE GOVERNOR GENERAL'S AWARD FOR INNOVATION 2024

QUÉBEC, May 22, 2024 /CNW/ - In front of a distinguished audience at Rideau Hall, the Governor General of Canada, Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, presented the 2024 Innovation Award to Quebec-based company Innodal for its product INNEO. Laurent Dallaire and François Bédard, co-founders of Innodal, received the award with pride and honour.

(from left to right) Dr. François Bédard, CTO, Innodal, Madam Governor General of Canada, Her Excellency, the Right Honorable Mary Simon and Mr. Laurent Dallaire, CEO, Innodal (CNW Group/Innodal)

"When François and I first came up with the idea of starting the company in 2017, we never could have imagined that it would bear fruit at this level. Our vision of offering natural solutions for better management of food production and consumption has been and continues to be the driving force behind our commitment. Healthier and less damaging food for everyone was our vision. It has become our mission," stated Laurent Dallaire, CEO of Innodal.

It is worth noting that the anti-Listeria solution INNEO acts as a shield, guaranteeing the microbiological protection of food. It eliminates the risks associated with contamination by Listeria monocytogenes in a variety of food products. It is important to mention that INNEO is the first antimicrobial protein approved by Health Canada.

The Governor General's Awards for Innovation aim to honour excellence in innovation and inspire Canadians to become innovative entrepreneurs. The awards are presented to companies whose innovations are exceptional, transformative and have a positive impact on the quality of life in Canada.

"We aspire to play a pivotal role in enhancing food safety. We intend to actively contribute to the development of natural antimicrobials and biotechnologies within Canada. We aim to innovate and transform the food industry for the good of society," concluded François Bédard, CTO of Innodal.

ABOUT INNODAL

Innodal offers natural solutions to ensure food safety using natural antimicrobials derived from probiotic strains. Their mission is to protect consumers and food from harmful contaminants such as Listeria, Salmonella, E. coli, etc.

For more information: www.innodal.com

