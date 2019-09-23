InMed Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society's annual conference

VANCOUVER, Sept. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("InMed" or "the Company") (TSX:IN; OTCQX:IMLFF), a biopharmaceutical company developing a proprietary biosynthesis manufacturing technology for the production of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids as well as a pipeline of medications targeting diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced that Karen Long, InMed's Senior Director, Drug Development, will be presenting at the Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society's annual conference at the Philadelphia Convention Center in Philadelphia, 21-24 September 2019.

Karen Long, MSc, RAC will participate on a panel on Tuesday, September 24th at 10:30 am EST titled "Cannabinoids: Therapeutic Applications and Regulatory Pathways." The Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) is the largest global organization of and for those involved with the regulation of healthcare and related products, including medical devices, pharmaceuticals, biologics and nutritional products.

Karen has 25 years of regulatory affairs experience in the drug and medical device industries, specializing in novel drug delivery systems such as liposomes and biodegradable polymers. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry and a Master's degree in Pharmaceutical Science from the University of British Columbia, and has Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC) for United States, European, Canadian and Global regulatory affairs.

For more information on the conference, please visit www.raps.org/convergence-2019/home.

About InMed:

InMed Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company developing a proprietary biosynthesis manufacturing technology for the production of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, as well as a pipeline of medications that target diseases with high unmet medical needs. For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com.

For further information: Investor Contact: InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bruce Colwill, Chief Financial Officer, T: +1.604.669.7207, E: bcolwill@inmedpharma.com; Edison Advisors for InMed Pharmaceuticals: Joe Green, Senior Vice President, T: +1.646.653.7030, E: jgreen@edisongroup.com

