Injunction granted to end the encampment at University of Toronto

TORONTO, July 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Meric Gertler, President of the University of Toronto, made the following statement regarding this court order and these reasons for the judgement:

"Today we learned that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice has granted the University's request for an injunction to end the encampment and return Front Campus to the entire community.

The Court's order states that encampment participants must leave Front Campus and clear their belongings by 6:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 3. Further, it prohibits the erecting of structures, tents, or barriers and remaining overnight (11 p.m. ET to 7 a.m. ET) without prior authorization on any University of Toronto site. Importantly, it affirms people's foundational rights to assemble, protest and freely express their views – rights that are at the core of the university's purpose as a centre of learning and discourse.

We expect those in the encampment to abide by the court order and vacate the encampment before the court-imposed deadline. Anyone who chooses to remain in the encampment after the deadline is subject to consequences under university policy and the law. A letter has been sent to the Toronto Police Service requesting their assistance if the encampment is not cleared by Wednesday, July 3 at 6:00 p.m. ET.

The university welcomes vigorous debate and protest. Today's court order returns Front Campus to the entire university community and prevents any one group from asserting control of a shared space at the university in order to promote a particular view and deprive others of the freedom to express opposing viewpoints.

We know that this situation has been troubling for many. Any member of the community may request support or assistance at any time by visiting the university's safety resources page. The Institutional Equity Office also offers supportive resources.

We will continue to post updates to UTogether. Thank you for your ongoing patience."

SOURCE University of Toronto

U of T media relations, [email protected], +1 416 978 0100