Expanding its decades of sports licensing expertise of major professional North American leagues to the retail and consumer sector.

SHERBROOKE, QC, Feb. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Inglasco Inc., a leading North American sports licensing company and the world's largest hockey puck supplier announced today the acquisition of The Sports Vault, a highly diversified sports licensing and sports novelty company. Inglasco will expand their distribution and retail channels by offering a greater selection of licensed products showcasing the major North American professional sporting leagues.

Operating from Sherbrooke, Quebec for over four decades, Inglasco is known for quality and reliability of their licensed and custom promotional merchandise, as well as being the #1 supplier of ice hockey pucks and the exclusive hockey puck supplier to all 32 NHL teams. The company counts among its long-standing licenses the NHL, AHL, ECHL, Hockey Canada and USA Hockey.

The Sports Vault, headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, has a high-quality product offering across a myriad of categories and professional leagues with a strong reputation for innovative product development. The Sports Vault holds retail products licenses with the NHL, NFL, MLB, NBA, CFL, NCAA and most recently, Canada Soccer.

"Today we are thrilled to announce the acquisition of The Sports Vault as it propels our growth through what we do best, providing our retail partners and countless sports fans the products they love when celebrating their favourite teams." commented Anthony Fisher, Chief Executive Officer, Inglasco Inc. "This acquisition is a perfect strategic fit that allows us to bring even greater value to our league partners for years to come."

"I believe the combined entities will be an industry powerhouse in North America", commented Jeff Thompson, President/Founder, The Sports Vault "this union will provide deeper support and create a one-stop-shop process for our retail partners. We look forward to the benefits of Inglasco's infrastructure while continuing to produce quality and innovative products."

The coming months will see Inglasco and The Sports Vault start the process of integrating the businesses while ensuring a seamless transition for customers, partners and suppliers.

ABOUT INGLASCO

Inglasco Inc., a household name in the world of hockey since the company's 1976 inaugural year. In the mid-80s, Inglasco signed its first contract with the National Hockey League (NHL) as the exclusive Official Game Puck supplier to all NHL teams- and this partnership continues today. Proudly operating from Sherbrooke, Quebec, Inglasco Inc. is recognized for product quality and reliability being the #1 global supplier of ice hockey pucks and a vast selection of licensed and custom promotional merchandise. The company counts among its long-standing licenses the NHL, AHL, ECHL, Hockey Canada and USA Hockey.

Visit: Inglasco.com

Instagram:@ Inglasco_inc

Facebook: @Inglasco Inc.

ABOUT THE SPORT VAULT

The Sports Vault (TSV) is a sports licensing and sports novelty company with over three decades of experience in retail and promotional consumer products. TSV has developed a reputation for designing and manufacturing innovative high-quality products, distributed through both conventional and unique retail channels. TSV currently holds product licenses with NHL, NFL, MLB, NBA, CFL, NCAA and Canada Soccer across a variety of product categories.

Visit: Thesportvault.com

Instagram: @thesportvaultcanada

Facebook: @The Sports Vault Corp

SOURCE Inglasco

For further information: Katherine Rowan, 514-825-9828, [email protected]