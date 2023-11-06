Ingenium Annual Public Meeting 2022-2023

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Ingenium – Canada's Museums of Science and Innovation will be hosting its annual public meeting on Dec. 6, 2023 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. reviewing its programs, financial picture and plans over the fiscal 2022-2023.

Board of Trustees Chair Neil Russon and President and CEO Christina Tessier will provide an overview of Ingenium's three museums', and other organizational activities in areas including public programming, partnership development, community outreach, collections management, and financial stewardship in the 2022-2023 fiscal year. A summary of the audited financial statements for the most recent full fiscal year, 2022-2023, will be presented.

The Annual Public Meeting will be held virtually and broadcast live on Zoom:

Ingenium's Annual General Meeting – Fiscal 2022-2023

December 6, 2023, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Attendees are asked to register in advance: https://shorturl.at/ksMT5

Ingenium governs three national museums in Ottawa: the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum, the Canada Aviation and Space Museum, and the Canada Science and Technology Museum. As a leader and partner of choice across the STEAM ecosystem, Ingenium and its museums strived to foster partnerships with various public and private sector organizations advancing its goal to collaborate to innovate. Ingenium also focused its efforts to remove barriers to its programs and activities by improving physical, cognitive, sensory, and socioeconomic accessibility to improve access for all. Lastly, to strengthen its foundations, Ingenium continued to position its three museums as destinations of choice and preserve the national collection for future generations.

The full annual report, including the highlights of the year and the financial statements, are available on the Ingenium website.

Quotes

"It is a pleasure to look back at the 2022-2023 fiscal year and celebrate Ingenium's successes, and assess our progress as we advance through our five-year strategic plan. Thanks to the hard work and dedication of the amazing team at Ingenium, I am proud to report that Ingenium achieved significant results in all three areas of focus: Collaborate to Innovate, Access for All, and Strengthen our Foundations. Ingenium's Annual Public Meeting is an important opportunity to provide stakeholders, partners, and the public with an informative overview on where our organization stands, and provide insights on where our focus will lie moving forward."

- Christina Tessier, President and CEO, Ingenium – Canada's Museums of Science and Innovation

"The Board of Trustees is pleased by the progress Ingenium continues to make on its five-year strategic plan. Ingenium's Annual Public Meeting is an opportunity to highlight where the organization continues to succeed and understand the challenges it faces. Ingenium continues to do important work fostering scientific literacy and inspiring innovation in Canadians, and we look forward to sharing our plans to ensure its continued and long-term success."

- Neil Russon, Board of Trustees Chair, Ingenium – Canada's Museums of Science and Innovation

About Ingenium – Canada's Museums of Science and Innovation

Ingenium oversees three national museums of science and innovation in Ottawa — the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum, the Canada Aviation and Space Museum, and the Canada Science and Technology Museum. Its lngenium Centre houses an exceptional collection, research institute, and digital innovation lab. Our museums, digital content, outreach programs, travelling exhibitions, and collaborative spaces help to educate, entertain, and engage audiences across Canada and around the world. Our mission is to bring science literacy and inspiration to Canadians of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds.

