Ingage Adds Integration of Renoworks Pro to Digital Presentation Design and Publishing Tools for Contractors

Ingage and Renoworks Software collaboration brings visualization integration to make contractor sales presentations interactive and dynamic

CALGARY, AB, May 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Renoworks Software Inc. (TSXV: RW) ("Renoworks"), an industry leader in visualization and lead generation technology for the home renovation and new construction sector, and Ingage ("Ingage"), a popular interactive, dynamic presentation tool for elite sales teams in the contractor space, and the industry's #1 cloud-based digital presentation platform announce direct integration of Renoworks Pro into Ingage.

Ingage delivers interactive sales presentation technology to the home improvement industry and has become a leading technology provider in the space. With its dynamic and interactive presentation features, robust sharing tools and rich analytics, Ingage's powerful presentations give sales leaders the tools they need to compete in today's market and win more business.

This direct integration of Renoworks Pro adds AI-driven instant design capabilities directly into Ingage's interactive sales presentations platform as well as the ability to access and utilize project designs within contractor presentations. This technical integration brings a seamless workflow experience from sales presentation to visualization and vice versa for contractor and remodeler professionals.

"Empowering our customers to create, share and use best-in-class content easily and efficiently is a key aspect of our interactive presentation platform," said Dean Curtis, CEO of Ingage. "Our integration of the best visualization solution, Renoworks Pro, to enhance their workflows aligns with our mission to help sales teams close more deals and wow customers – a belief that is shared by both companies. We are thrilled to work with Renoworks and confident that our customers will enthusiastically embrace this new integration."

Doug Vickerson, CEO of Renoworks, stated, "Ingage has emerged as a transformative force in the realm of interactive and dynamic sales presentations, and their vision of helping contractors and remodelers close more deals resonates with the market. We take pride in supporting Ingage in realizing their vision and are delighted to strive collectively to bring our innovation to Ingage's customer base and visualization sales enablement assets to its growing Public Content Marketplace, while making significant impact to the remodeling industry."

The Ingage with Renoworks Pro integration is currently available and can be acquired at: www.renoworks.com/partners/ingage.

About Ingage

Powering interactive and dynamic sales presentations since 2008, Ingage is a digital presentation design and publishing tool with a mission to empower everyone to create, share and measure best-in-class content. Close more deals with powerful presentations from Ingage. To learn more, visit www.ingage.io.

About Renoworks

Renoworks Software Inc. develops and sells unique digital visualization software and integration solutions for the remodeling and new home construction industry. Renoworks delivers its technology to manufacturers, contractors, builders, and retailers offering solutions to one of the home improvement industry's greatest challenges: enabling homeowners to review their product selections in a hyper-realistic, virtual environment before committing to purchases and construction. Renoworks markets its technologies as an innovative engagement, sales, and marketing platform and generates revenues from five main business lines: Renoworks Enterprise, Renoworks PRO, Renoworks Design Services, Renoworks FastTrack, and Renoworks API (Application Programming Interface). For more information, visit www.renoworks.com and www.renoworkspro.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Such statements relating to, among other things, the prospects for the Company to enhance operating results, are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant in scope and nature. These uncertainties may cause actual results to differ from the information contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of the management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE RenoWorks Software Inc.

For further information: For further information about Ingage, please contact: Pam Torrey, Director of Marketing, Email: [email protected], Phone: 212-608-9146; For further information about Renoworks, please contact: Doug Vickerson, CEO, Phone: 403-296-3880, E-mail: [email protected]