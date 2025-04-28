Infusd Nutrition Raises Seed Round to Scale Advanced Ingredient Solubility Technology

HALIFAX, NS, April 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Infusd Nutrition (https://infusd.ca/), a food technology company that transforms insoluble ingredients into valuable water-soluble ingredients, recently closed a successful oversubscribed funding round of more than US$2mm, led by NextGen Nutrition Investment Partners with investment from Nourish Ventures (Griffith Foods) and Agthia Ventures.

The company, which was launched in 2023, has developed a proprietary technology that can transform the functional beverage and nutrition categories by allowing hundreds of popular fat-soluble and insoluble ingredients such as Omega-3, botanical extracts, fat soluble vitamins and insoluble branded ingredients to become valuable, water-soluble ingredients at high concentrations with proven stability. The technology enables the creation of both liquid and powdered products for ready to drink, ready to mix, and food fortification applications.

In addition, the technology has been demonstrated to be an effective solution for clean-label requirements across a range of food and beverage products. Infusd's capabilities enhance the performance, stability, and cost effectiveness of natural colors, flavors, and natural preservatives, while being compliant with FDA GRAS and EFSA.

Jim Cali, General Partner, Next Gen Nutrition notes "Infusd addresses functionality and clean label needs in major, fast growth categories like functional beverages, sports nutrition and VMS. Addressing solubility challenges unlocks the full potential of new ingredients and provides opportunities for new format extensions of strong legacy ingredients".

Simon Burton, managing director of Nourish Ventures said, "The team at Nourish Ventures is very excited to form a partnership with Infusd. The company has impressive technology and a great leadership team, and we see an almost limitless pipeline of products on which we can work together".

Infusd is working with customers to develop applications for the food, beverage, nutritional supplement, and sports nutrition categories. Infusd's technology debuted commercially at SupplySide West in Q4 2023, with initial commercial orders being filled earlier this year. A robust supply chain is in place and proceeds from the round will support sales, technical support and new product development. Infusd recently announced a partnership with Symrise, a leading global ingredient company and flavor house, which sees a suite of functional health ingredients being brought to market under Symrise's Active Living portfolio.

Jack MacDonald, Co-Founder of Infusd said: "We are thrilled with the confidence expressed by our investors and partners. We thank them for joining us on our mission to improve the functionality and nutritional profile of foods, beverages, and supplements. This investment will allow us to scale up our customer focused resources to service the incredible demand we have been seeing for our solutions. I'm thankful to our entire team who work hard every day to ensure Infusd continues to deliver value to our partners".

About NGN NextGen Nutrition Investment Partners

NGN invests in disruptive companies that deliver superior nutrition to the Global Food Industry, focusing on food technology, functionally superior ingredients, and healthy branded products. Partners Jim Cali and Andrew Towle are experienced executives with over 60 years of managerial and operational experience in the food industry at companies like Kraft/Mondelez, Kellogg's, P&G, Heinz, and Cadbury. NGN brings an operator's mindset to support our founders with hands on coaching and our industry network. www.ngn-ip.com

About Nourish Ventures/Griffith Foods

Nourish Ventures is the corporate venture capital fund of Griffith Foods, investing in, and forming partnerships with, innovative start-up companies that are shaping a healthy and sustainable food system. We are committed to working with entrepreneurs who share our aspiration to blend care and creativity while nourishing the world. We work closely with our partners to help them in every way we can, from investment, to advice, to commercialization of products, and beyond.

About Griffith Foods

For food companies around the world, Griffith Foods is a global product development partner specializing in high-quality food ingredients. Driven by our purpose to Blend Care and Creativity to Nourish the World™ we are committed to helping our customers create better products – and a better, more sustainable world. Headquartered in Alsip, Illinois, USA, Griffith Foods operates in over 30 countries in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa and Australia. We specialize in building strong partnerships with our customers to create great food consumers love. Join Griffith Foods in Creating Better Together™ www.griffithfoods.com

About Agthia Ventures

Agthia Ventures is the corporate venture capital program funded by Agthia Group, a diversified Abu Dhabi-based food & beverage company, and ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company with a broad portfolio of major enterprises. Agthia Ventures works with the brightest entrepreneurs in food & beverage, and the industries that support them. We champion innovative startups to help scale their operations and accelerate their product development and market adoption. We are a global fund open to partnering with ambitious startups developing healthier snacks, functional & premium beverages, value chain technology, and ingredient technology. Agthia Ventures is managed together with Cerity Partners Ventures, a global leader in establishing and operating bespoke CVC programs for blue-chip corporates. https://agthiaventures.com/

For more information, contact: Infusd Nutrition, Jack MacDonald, Co-Founder, [email protected]