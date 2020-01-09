Information Update - Various unauthorized health products seized from multiple Ontario and Saskatchewan stores: Products may pose serious health risks
Jan 09, 2020, 17:30 ET
OTTAWA, Jan. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
|
Unauthorized health products
|
Product &
Promoted Use
|
Hazard Identified
|
Company
|
Action Taken
|
777K
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Lil' Devil Adult Video & Toys
1620 Idylwyld Dr. North, Unit 4
Saskatoon, SK
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Bl4ck 4K
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Lil' Devil Adult Video & Toys
1620 Idylwyld Dr. North, Unit 4
Saskatoon, SK
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Boss Lion 9000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging tested by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
was found to contain sildenafil
|
Lil' Devil Adult Video & Toys
1620 Idylwyld Dr. North, Unit 4
Saskatoon, SK
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Gold Lion Gold Label 3000mg
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain hydroxythiohomosildenafil
|
Lil' Devil Adult Video & Toys
1620 Idylwyld Dr. North, Unit 4
Saskatoon, SK
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Green Mamba
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Lil' Devil Adult Video & Toys
1620 Idylwyld Dr. North, Unit 4
Saskatoon, SK
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Poseidon Platinum 3500
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Lil' Devil Adult Video & Toys
1620 Idylwyld Dr. North, Unit 4
Saskatoon, SK
|
Seized from the retail location
|
ResERECTION!
(Blister)
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain
sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Lil' Devil Adult Video & Toys
1620 Idylwyld Dr. North, Unit 4
Saskatoon, SK
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rodeo Fantasy Triple Maximum
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Lil' Devil Adult Video & Toys
1620 Idylwyld Dr. North, Unit 4
Saskatoon, SK
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Titanium 4000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Lil' Devil Adult Video & Toys
1620 Idylwyld Dr. North, Unit 4
Saskatoon, SK
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Ultimate 3500
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain thiodimethylsildenafil
|
Lil' Devil Adult Video & Toys
1620 Idylwyld Dr. North, Unit 4
Saskatoon, SK
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Jungle Juice Platinum
Poppers
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain alkyl nitrites
|
Lil' Devil Adult Video & Toys
1620 Idylwyld Dr. North, Unit 4
Saskatoon, SK
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Jungle Juice Platinum Black
Poppers
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain alkyl nitrites
|
Lil' Devil Adult Video & Toys
1620 Idylwyld Dr. North, Unit 4
Saskatoon, SK
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rush
Poppers
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain alkyl nitrites
|
Lil' Devil Adult Video & Toys
1620 Idylwyld Dr. North, Unit 4
Saskatoon, SK
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Super Rush
Poppers
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain alkyl nitrites
|
Lil' Devil Adult Video & Toys
1620 Idylwyld Dr. North, Unit 4
Saskatoon, SK
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Alien Power Platinum 11000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Forbidden Pleasures
1268 Simcoe St. North,
Oshawa, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Master Zone 1500
(blue and gold capsules)
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Forbidden Pleasures
1268 Simcoe St. North,
Oshawa, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
ResERECTION!
(Blister)
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Forbidden Pleasures
1268 Simcoe St. North,
Oshawa, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
ResERECTION! (Bottle)
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Forbidden Pleasures
1268 Simcoe St. North,
Oshawa, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rhino
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain aminotadalafil
|
Forbidden Pleasures
1268 Simcoe St. North,
Oshawa, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Super Panther 7K
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Forbidden Pleasures
1268 Simcoe St. North,
Oshawa, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Triple Green
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Forbidden Pleasures
1268 Simcoe St. North,
Oshawa, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
VIP GO Rhino Gold 69K
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe bark extract
|
Forbidden Pleasures
1268 Simcoe St. North,
Oshawa, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
7k
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Time Square Convenience
105 Front St. East,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
3800 Hard Rock
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Time Square Convenience
105 Front St. East,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Lollipop
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil, tadalafil and yohimbine
|
St. James Town Gifts & Variety
106-240 Wellesley St. East,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
3800 Hard Rock
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
St. James Town Gifts & Variety
106-240 Wellesley St. East,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Black Panther #1
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
St. James Town Gifts & Variety
106-240 Wellesley St. East,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbine
|
St. James Town Gifts & Variety
106-240 Wellesley St. East,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Super Panther 7k
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
St. James Town Gifts & Variety
106-240 Wellesley St. East,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
XXLANT 3000
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
St. James Town Gifts & Variety
106-240 Wellesley St. East,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Black Panther 200k
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain yohimbe
|
St. James Town Gifts & Variety
106-240 Wellesley St. East,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
3800 Hard Rock
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
One More Convenience
21 Howard St., Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
7k
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
One More Convenience
21 Howard St., Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Black Panther #1
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
One More Convenience
21 Howard St., Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Magnum Male Sexual enhancement XXL
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging tested by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration
was found to contain
tadalafil
|
One More Convenience
21 Howard St., Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rhino 25 Platinum 25000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain yohimbe
|
One More Convenience
21 Howard St., Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Stiff Rox
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
One More Convenience
21 Howard St., Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
XXLANT 3000
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
One More Convenience
21 Howard St., Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
3800 Hard Rock
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Corner Convenience Store
491 Parliament St.,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Black Mamba
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Corner Convenience Store
491 Parliament St.,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Ginseng Red 2000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Corner Convenience Store
491 Parliament St.,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Black Stallion Platinum 30k
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Corner Convenience Store
491 Parliament St.,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Premium Pro Power 3500
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Corner Convenience Store
491 Parliament St.,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbine
|
Corner Convenience Store
491 Parliament St.,
Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Gold Lion Gold Label 3000mg
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain hydroxythiohomosildenafil
|
Hespeler Road Adult Superstore
261 Hespeler Rd.,
Cambridge, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Jaguar 30000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil
|
Hespeler Road Adult Superstore
261 Hespeler Rd.,
Cambridge, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
MV7 Days Power Gummy
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil
|
Hespeler Road Adult Superstore
261 Hespeler Rd.,
Cambridge, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.
Également disponible en français
SOURCE Health Canada
For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]
