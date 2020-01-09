Information Update - Various unauthorized health products seized from multiple Ontario and Saskatchewan stores: Products may pose serious health risks

OTTAWA, Jan. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products

Product &

Promoted Use

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

777K

Sexual enhancement

 

Labelled to contain yohimbe

 

Lil' Devil Adult Video & Toys

1620 Idylwyld Dr. North, Unit 4

Saskatoon, SK

Seized from the retail location

Bl4ck 4K

Sexual enhancement

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Lil' Devil Adult Video & Toys

1620 Idylwyld Dr. North, Unit 4

Saskatoon, SK

Seized from the retail location

Boss Lion 9000

Sexual enhancement

 

Product with similar packaging tested by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

was found to contain sildenafil

Lil' Devil Adult Video & Toys

1620 Idylwyld Dr. North, Unit 4

Saskatoon, SK 

Seized from the retail location

Gold Lion Gold Label 3000mg

Sexual enhancement

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain hydroxythiohomosildenafil

Lil' Devil Adult Video & Toys

1620 Idylwyld Dr. North, Unit 4

Saskatoon, SK

Seized from the retail location

Green Mamba

Sexual enhancement

 

Labelled to contain yohimbe

 

Lil' Devil Adult Video & Toys

1620 Idylwyld Dr. North, Unit 4

Saskatoon, SK

Seized from the retail location

Poseidon Platinum 3500

Sexual enhancement

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Lil' Devil Adult Video & Toys

1620 Idylwyld Dr. North, Unit 4

Saskatoon, SK

Seized from the retail location

ResERECTION!

(Blister)

Sexual enhancement

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain

sildenafil and tadalafil

Lil' Devil Adult Video & Toys

1620 Idylwyld Dr. North, Unit 4

Saskatoon, SK

Seized from the retail location

Rodeo Fantasy Triple Maximum

Sexual enhancement

 

Labelled to contain yohimbe

 

Lil' Devil Adult Video & Toys

1620 Idylwyld Dr. North, Unit 4

Saskatoon, SK

Seized from the retail location

Titanium 4000

Sexual enhancement

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Lil' Devil Adult Video & Toys

1620 Idylwyld Dr. North, Unit 4

Saskatoon, SK

Seized from the retail location

Ultimate 3500

Sexual enhancement

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain thiodimethylsildenafil

Lil' Devil Adult Video & Toys

1620 Idylwyld Dr. North, Unit 4

Saskatoon, SK

Seized from the retail location

Jungle Juice Platinum

Poppers

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain alkyl nitrites

Lil' Devil Adult Video & Toys

1620 Idylwyld Dr. North, Unit 4

Saskatoon, SK

Seized from the retail location

Jungle Juice Platinum Black

Poppers

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain alkyl nitrites

Lil' Devil Adult Video & Toys

1620 Idylwyld Dr. North, Unit 4

Saskatoon, SK

Seized from the retail location

Rush

Poppers

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain alkyl nitrites

Lil' Devil Adult Video & Toys

1620 Idylwyld Dr. North, Unit 4

Saskatoon, SK

Seized from the retail location

 

Super Rush

Poppers

Product with similar packaging  (previously seized) was labelled to contain alkyl nitrites

Lil' Devil Adult Video & Toys

1620 Idylwyld Dr. North, Unit 4

Saskatoon, SK

Seized from the retail location

Alien Power Platinum 11000

Sexual enhancement

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

 

Forbidden Pleasures

1268 Simcoe St. North,

Oshawa, ON

Seized from the retail location

 

Master Zone 1500

(blue and gold capsules)

Sexual enhancement

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Forbidden Pleasures

1268 Simcoe St. North,

Oshawa, ON

Seized from the retail location

 

ResERECTION!

(Blister)

Sexual enhancement

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Forbidden Pleasures

1268 Simcoe St. North,

Oshawa, ON

Seized from the retail location

 

ResERECTION! (Bottle)

Sexual enhancement

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Forbidden Pleasures

1268 Simcoe St. North,

Oshawa, ON

Seized from the retail location

 

Rhino

Sexual enhancement

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain aminotadalafil

Forbidden Pleasures

1268 Simcoe St. North,

Oshawa, ON

Seized from the retail location

 

Super Panther 7K

Sexual enhancement

 

Labelled to contain yohimbe

 

Forbidden Pleasures

1268 Simcoe St. North,

Oshawa, ON

Seized from the retail location

 

Triple Green

Sexual enhancement

 

Labelled to contain yohimbe

 

Forbidden Pleasures

1268 Simcoe St. North,

Oshawa, ON

Seized from the retail location

 

VIP GO Rhino Gold 69K

Sexual enhancement

 

Labelled to contain yohimbe bark extract

Forbidden Pleasures

1268 Simcoe St. North,

Oshawa, ON

Seized from the retail location

 

7k

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Time Square Convenience

105 Front St. East,

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

3800 Hard Rock

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Time Square Convenience

105 Front St. East,

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Lollipop

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil, tadalafil and yohimbine

St. James Town Gifts & Variety

106-240 Wellesley St. East,

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

3800 Hard Rock

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

St. James Town Gifts & Variety

106-240 Wellesley St. East,

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Black Panther #1

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

St. James Town Gifts & Variety

106-240 Wellesley St. East,

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbine

St. James Town Gifts & Variety

106-240 Wellesley St. East,

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Super Panther 7k

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

St. James Town Gifts & Variety

106-240 Wellesley St. East,

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

XXLANT 3000

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

St. James Town Gifts & Variety

106-240 Wellesley St. East,

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Black Panther 200k

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain yohimbe

St. James Town Gifts & Variety

106-240 Wellesley St. East,

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

3800 Hard Rock

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

One More Convenience

21 Howard St., Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

7k

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

One More Convenience

21 Howard St., Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Black Panther #1

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

One More Convenience

21 Howard St., Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Magnum Male Sexual enhancement XXL

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging tested by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration

was found to contain

tadalafil

One More Convenience

21 Howard St., Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Rhino 25 Platinum 25000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was labelled to contain yohimbe

One More Convenience

21 Howard St., Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Stiff Rox

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

One More Convenience

21 Howard St., Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

XXLANT 3000

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

One More Convenience

21 Howard St., Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

3800 Hard Rock

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Corner Convenience Store

491 Parliament St.,

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Black Mamba

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Corner Convenience Store

491 Parliament St.,

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Ginseng Red 2000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Corner Convenience Store

491 Parliament St.,

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Black Stallion Platinum 30k

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Corner Convenience Store

491 Parliament St.,

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Premium Pro Power 3500

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Corner Convenience Store

491 Parliament St.,

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbine

Corner Convenience Store

491 Parliament St.,

Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Gold Lion  Gold Label 3000mg

Sexual enhancement

 

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain hydroxythiohomosildenafil

Hespeler Road Adult Superstore

261 Hespeler Rd.,

Cambridge, ON

Seized from the retail location

Jaguar 30000

Sexual enhancement

 

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil

Hespeler Road Adult Superstore

261 Hespeler Rd.,

Cambridge, ON

Seized from the retail location

MV7 Days Power Gummy

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil

Hespeler Road Adult Superstore

261 Hespeler Rd.,

Cambridge, ON

Seized from the retail location

