Information Update - Unauthorized sexual enhancement products seized from two Brantford, Ontario stores: Products may pose serious health risks Français

News provided by

Health Canada

Feb 19, 2020, 08:48 ET

OTTAWA, Feb. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Shark 5k (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Shark 5k (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Spanish Fly 22,000 (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Spanish Fly 22,000 (CNW Group/Health Canada)
White Panther (CNW Group/Health Canada)
White Panther (CNW Group/Health Canada)
X Panther Premium (CNW Group/Health Canada)
X Panther Premium (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Titanium 4000 (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Titanium 4000 (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Jaguar 30000 (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Jaguar 30000 (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Spanish Fly 20,000 (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Spanish Fly 20,000 (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Alien Power Platinum 11000 (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Alien Power Platinum 11000 (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Rhino 25 Platinum 25000 (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Rhino 25 Platinum 25000 (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Premium Pro Power 3500 (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Premium Pro Power 3500 (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Shark 5k (CNW Group/Health Canada) Spanish Fly 22,000 (CNW Group/Health Canada) White Panther (CNW Group/Health Canada) X Panther Premium (CNW Group/Health Canada) Titanium 4000 (CNW Group/Health Canada) Jaguar 30000 (CNW Group/Health Canada) Spanish Fly 20,000 (CNW Group/Health Canada) Alien Power Platinum 11000 (CNW Group/Health Canada) Rhino 25 Platinum 25000 (CNW Group/Health Canada) Premium Pro Power 3500 (CNW Group/Health Canada)

Unauthorized health products

Product &

Promoted Use

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

Shark 5k

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Maple Convenience Store #2,

373 Colborne St., Brantford, ON

Seized from retail location

Spanish Fly 22,000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Maple Convenience Store #2,

373 Colborne St., Brantford, ON

Seized from retail location

White Panther

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Maple Convenience Store #2,

373 Colborne St., Brantford, ON

Seized from retail location

X Panther Premium

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Maple Convenience Store #2,

373 Colborne St., Brantford, ON

Seized from retail location

Titanium 4000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Maple Convenience Store #2,

373 Colborne St., Brantford, ON

Seized from retail location

Jaguar 30000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Maple Convenience Store #2,

373 Colborne St., Brantford, ON

Seized from retail location

Spanish Fly 20,000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Telly's Variety Store

775 Colborne St,

Brantford, ON

Seized from retail location

Alien Power Platinum 11000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Telly's Variety Store

775 Colborne St,

Brantford, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 25 Platinum 25000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Telly's Variety Store

775 Colborne St,

Brantford, ON

Seized from retail location

Premium Pro Power 3500

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe. Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Telly's Variety Store

775 Colborne St,

Brantford, ON

Seized from retail location

Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Health Canada

Related Organization(s)

Government of Canada

You just read:

Information Update - Unauthorized sexual enhancement products seized from two Brantford, Ontario stores: Products may pose serious health risks

News provided by

Health Canada

Feb 19, 2020, 08:48 ET