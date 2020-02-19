Information Update - Unauthorized sexual enhancement products seized from two Brantford, Ontario stores: Products may pose serious health risks Français
Feb 19, 2020, 08:48 ET
OTTAWA, Feb. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
|
Unauthorized health products
|
Product &
Promoted Use
|
Hazard Identified
|
Company
|
Action Taken
|
Shark 5k
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Maple Convenience Store #2,
373 Colborne St., Brantford, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Spanish Fly 22,000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Maple Convenience Store #2,
373 Colborne St., Brantford, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
White Panther
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Maple Convenience Store #2,
373 Colborne St., Brantford, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
X Panther Premium
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Maple Convenience Store #2,
373 Colborne St., Brantford, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Titanium 4000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Maple Convenience Store #2,
373 Colborne St., Brantford, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Jaguar 30000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Maple Convenience Store #2,
373 Colborne St., Brantford, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Spanish Fly 20,000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Telly's Variety Store
775 Colborne St,
Brantford, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Alien Power Platinum 11000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Telly's Variety Store
775 Colborne St,
Brantford, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Rhino 25 Platinum 25000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Telly's Variety Store
775 Colborne St,
Brantford, ON
|
Seized from retail location
|
Premium Pro Power 3500
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe. Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Telly's Variety Store
775 Colborne St,
Brantford, ON
|
Seized from retail location
