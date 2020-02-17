Information Update - Unauthorized health products seized from Pump'd Supplements & Smoothies in Barrie, Ontario: Products may pose serious health risks Français

Feb 17, 2020, 13:24 ET

OTTAWA, Feb. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products

Product &

Promoted Use

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

Methyldrene 25

Weight loss

Labelled to contain
ephedra and caffeine, and
yohimbine

Pump'd Supplements
& Smoothies

12 Commerce Park
Drive

Barrie, ON

Seized from the
retail location

Nitraflex

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain
rauwolfia

Pump'd Supplements
& Smoothies

12 Commerce Park
Drive

Barrie, ON

Seized from the
retail location

Nitraflex + C

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain
rauwolfia

Pump'd Supplements
& Smoothies

12 Commerce Park
Drive

Barrie, ON

Seized from the
retail location

Yohimbe HCL

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain
yohimbine

Pump'd Supplements
& Smoothies

12 Commerce Park
Drive

Barrie, ON

Seized from the
retail location

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]

Feb 17, 2020, 13:24 ET