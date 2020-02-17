Information Update - Unauthorized health products seized from Pump'd Supplements & Smoothies in Barrie, Ontario: Products may pose serious health risks Français
Feb 17, 2020, 13:24 ET
OTTAWA, Feb. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
|
Unauthorized health products
|
Product &
Promoted Use
|
Hazard Identified
|
Company
|
Action Taken
|
Methyldrene 25
Weight loss
|
Labelled to contain
|
Pump'd Supplements
12 Commerce Park
Barrie, ON
|
Seized from the
|
Nitraflex
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain
|
Pump'd Supplements
12 Commerce Park
Barrie, ON
|
Seized from the
|
Nitraflex + C
Workout supplement
|
Labelled to contain
|
Pump'd Supplements
12 Commerce Park
Barrie, ON
|
Seized from the
|
Yohimbe HCL
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain
|
Pump'd Supplements
12 Commerce Park
Barrie, ON
|
Seized from the
