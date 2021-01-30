OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 30, 2021 /CNW/ -

UPDATE: January 30, 2021 – Pharmascience Inc. recalls additional lots of over-the-counter ranitidine

Pharmascience Inc. is recalling 23 additional lots of its over-the-counter ranitidine drugs (75 mg tablets) after tests found NDMA, a nitrosamine impurity, above accepted levels. Please refer to the Affected Products table below for detailed information on the recalled lots.

UPDATE: January 8, 2021 – Pharmascience Inc. recalls certain lots of over-the-counter ranitidine

Pharmascience Inc. is recalling 13 additional lots of its over-the-counter ranitidine products (75 mg strength tablet) after tests found NDMA, a nitrosamine impurity, above accepted levels. Please refer to the Affected Products table below for detailed information on the recalled lots.

UPDATE: August 31, 2020 – Pharmascience Inc. recalls one lot of PMS-Ranitidine as a precaution

Pharmascience Inc. is recalling one lot of prescription PMS-Ranitidine (150 mg strength tablet) as a precaution after tests found NDMA, a nitrosamine impurity, at close to the accepted level. Please refer to the Affected Products table below for detailed information on the recalled lot (lot 619003).

Health Canada recently provided an update on the status of ranitidine drugs in Canada. Companies wishing to resume sales have been permitted to do so provided they test every batch of ranitidine product before releasing it and continue to regularly retest the batch throughout its shelf life, to demonstrate that products do not contain higher than accepted levels of NDMA.

UPDATE: October 30, 2019 – Ranbaxy Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. recalls prescription ranitidine products as a precaution; request to stop distribution remains in place while Health Canada continues to assess NDMA

Ranbaxy Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. is recalling all lots of its prescription ranitidine products from the Canadian market as a precautionary measure. Please refer to the Affected Products table below for detailed information on the recalled lots.

UPDATE: October 25, 2019 – Additional ranitidine products recalled as a precautionary measure; request to stop distribution remains in place while Health Canada continues to assess NDMA

Dominion Pharmacal, Laboratoire Riva Inc., Pharmascience Inc. and Vita Health Inc. are recalling all lots of their prescription and over-the-counter ranitidine products from the Canadian market as a precautionary measure. Please refer to the Affected Products table below for detailed information on the recalled lots.

UPDATE: October 18, 2019 – Additional ranitidine products recalled, including Zantac; request to stop distribution remains in place while Health Canada continues to assess NDMA

Additional prescription and over-the-counter ranitidine drugs, including Zantac, are being recalled by Sanofi Consumer Health Inc., Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC and Teva Canada Limited because they may contain the impurity N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) above acceptable levels. Please refer to the Affected Products table below for detailed information on the recalled lots.

UPDATE: September 25, 2019 - Health Canada requests that companies stop distributing ranitidine drugs in Canada while it assesses NDMA; additional products being recalled

Additional ranitidine drugs are being recalled by four companies: Apotex Inc., Pro Doc Limitée, Sanis Health Inc., and Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC. The lots are being recalled as they may have been manufactured using an active pharmaceutical ingredient containing an impurity, N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), above acceptable levels. Please refer to the Affected Products table below for detailed information on the recalled lots.

Original Information Update: September 17, 2019 – Health Canada requests that companies stop distributing ranitidine drugs in Canada while it assesses NDMA; some products being recalled

Health Canada recently informed Canadians that it is assessing the issue of an impurity called N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) detected in some ranitidine drugs. Current evidence suggests that NDMA may be present in ranitidine, regardless of the manufacturer. As a result, and at Health Canada's request, companies marketing ranitidine products in Canada have stopped any further distribution until evidence is provided to demonstrate that they do not contain NDMA above acceptable levels.

The request to stop distribution means that the existing stock of ranitidine products currently available in pharmacies or at retail stores may continue to be sold. This is different from a recall, since products that are being recalled can no longer be sold.

This is an interim, precautionary measure as Health Canada continues to gather information from companies and to assess the issue with other international regulators.

One company, Sandoz Canada, is recalling its oral prescription products in Canada and other countries after testing identified levels of NDMA above what is considered acceptable if the drug were to be taken over a lifetime. Should any additional recalls be deemed necessary, Health Canada will update the table below and inform Canadians.

Ranitidine is available in Canada over-the-counter (for example, under the brand name Zantac and as generics) and by prescription (as generics). Over-the-counter ranitidine is approved to prevent and relieve heartburn associated with acid indigestion and sour stomach. Prescription ranitidine drugs are used to reduce stomach acid for the treatment and prevention of various conditions, such as heartburn, ulcers of the stomach and intestines, and gastroesophageal reflux disease (commonly known as GERD).

NDMA is classified as a probable human carcinogen, which means long-term exposure to levels above what is considered safe could increase the risk of cancer. We are all exposed to low levels of NDMA in some foods (such as meats, dairy products and vegetables) and in drinking water. NDMA is not expected to cause harm when ingested at very low levels.

Health Canada continues to gather and share information with other regulators, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency, and with Canadian companies to better understand the issue and whether there may be a risk to Canadians. This includes conducting its own tests and assessing whether the results seen in laboratory tests present a human health risk. The Department will take action if a risk to Canadians is identified, and will continue to inform the public of new safety information.

Health Canada has been working to address the issue of NDMA and similar impurities, known as nitrosamines, found in certain "sartan" angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB) blood pressure medications since 2018. Health Canada continues to work closely with international regulatory partners to address the issue. This includes broadening its efforts to evaluate the potential for nitrosamines in drugs other than sartans and measures to address and prevent the impurities.

Who is affected

Consumers and patients who are taking a ranitidine drug.

Affected products

Companies have agreed with Health Canada's precautionary request to stop distributing all ranitidine drugs in Canada. A complete list of ranitidine products marketed in Canada is available by searching Health Canada's Drug Product Database.

The following is a list of ranitidine products being recalled in Canada at this time. Please note that they are listed alphabetically by company:

Company Product Name/Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) DIN Strength Lot Date added Apotex Inc. Acid Reducer (ranitidine) sold under the brand names Equate and Selection 02296160 150 mg All lots September 25, 2019 Apotex Inc. Apo-Ranitidine Oral Solution 02280833 15 mg/mL All lots September 25, 2019 Apotex Inc. Apo-Ranitidine Tablet 150 mg 00733059 150 mg All lots September 25, 2019 Apotex Inc. Apo-Ranitidine Tablet 30 mg 00733067 300 mg All lots September 25, 2019 Dominion Pharmacal Maximum Strength Acid Reducer Without Prescription (ranitidine) sold under the brand name Personnelle 02407523 150 mg All lots October 25, 2019 Laboratoire Riva Inc. Riva-Ranitidine 150 mg 02247814 150 mg All lots October 25, 2019 Laboratoire Riva Inc. Riva-Ranitidine 300 mg 02247815 300 mg All lots October 25, 2019 Laboratoire Riva Inc. Acid Reducer (ranitidine) sold under the brand names Biomedic, Circle K and Option+ 02452464 75 mg All lots October 25, 2019 Pharmascience Inc. ATOMA Acid Reducer (10 tablets) 02247551 75 mg 621791O January 30, 2021 Pharmascience Inc. ATOMA Acid Reducer (30 tablets) 621791X January 30, 2021 Pharmascience Inc. BIOMEDIC Acid Reducer (30 tablets) 621791K January 30, 2021 Pharmascience Inc. BIOMEDIC Acid Reducer (30 tablets) 621791U January 30, 2021 Pharmascience Inc. Compliments Acid Reducer (60 tablets) 621791D January 30, 2021 Pharmascience Inc. Life Brand Acid Reducer (10 tablets) 621791G January 30, 2021 Pharmascience Inc. Life Brand Acid Reducer (10 tablets) 621791P January 30, 2021 Pharmascience Inc. Life Brand Acid Reducer (30 tablets) 621791Q January 30, 2021 Pharmascience Inc. Life Brand Acid Reducer (60 tablets) 621791AA January 30, 2021 Pharmascience Inc. London Drugs Acid Reducer (30 tablets) 621791R January 30, 2021 Pharmascience Inc. OPTION+ Acid Reducer (10 tablets) 621791H January 30, 2021 Pharmascience Inc. OPTION+ Acid Reducer (10 tablets) 621791T January 30, 2021 Pharmascience Inc. OPTION+ Acid Reducer (40 tablets) 621791Y January 30, 2021 Pharmascience Inc. Personnelle Acid Reducer (10 tablets) 621791A January 30, 2021 Pharmascience Inc. Personnelle Acid Reducer (10 tablets) 621791N January 30, 2021 Pharmascience Inc. Personnelle Acid Reducer (40 tablets) 621791I January 30, 2021 Pharmascience Inc. Personnelle Acid Reducer (40 tablets) 621791Z January 30, 2021 Pharmascience Inc. PHARMASAVE Acid Reducer (30 tablets) 621791V January 30, 2021 Pharmascience Inc. Rexall Acid Reducer (60 tablets) 621791S January 30, 2021 Pharmascience Inc. Rexall Acid Reducer (10 tablets) 621791F January 30, 2021 Pharmascience Inc. Rexall Acid Reducer (10 tablets) 621791M January 30, 2021 Pharmascience Inc. Rexall Acid Reducer (30 tablets) 621791E January 30, 2021 Pharmascience Inc. Rexall Acid Reducer (30 tablets) 621791W January 30, 2021 Pharmascience Inc. Acid Reducer (raniditine) sold under the brand name Compliments 02247551 75mg 619254I January 8, 2021 Pharmascience Inc. Acid Reducer (raniditine) sold under the brand name EXACT 619254G January 8, 2021 Pharmascience Inc. Acid Reducer (raniditine) sold under the brand name EXACT 619254B January 8, 2021 Pharmascience Inc. Acid Reducer (raniditine) sold under the brand name Life Brand 624735C January 8, 2021 Pharmascience Inc. Acid Reducer (raniditine) sold under the brand name Life Brand 627539C January 8, 2021 Pharmascience Inc. Acid Reducer (raniditine) sold under the brand name Life Brand 619254H January 8, 2021 Pharmascience Inc. Acid Reducer (raniditine) sold under the brand name Life Brand 619254C January 8, 2021 Pharmascience Inc. Acid Reducer (raniditine) sold under the brand name OPTION+ 624735B January 8, 2021 Pharmascience Inc. Acid Reducer (raniditine) sold under the brand name OPTION+ 627539B January 8, 2021 Pharmascience Inc. Acid Reducer (raniditine) sold under the brand name Personnelle 624735A January 8, 2021 Pharmascience Inc. Acid Reducer (raniditine) sold under the brand name Personnelle 619254K January 8, 2021 Pharmascience Inc. Acid Reducer (raniditine) sold under the brand name Personnelle 627539A January 8, 2021 Pharmascience Inc. Acid Reducer (raniditine) sold under the brand name PHARMASAVE 619254J January 8, 2021 Pharmascience Inc. PMS-Ranitidine 150 mg 02242453 150 mg 619003 August 31, 2020 Pharmascience Inc. PMS-Ranitidine 150 mg 02242453 150 mg All lots October 25, 2019 Pharmascience Inc. PMS-Ranitidine 300 mg 02242454 300 mg Al lots October 25, 2019 Pharmascience Inc. Acid Reducer (ranitidine) sold under the brand names Atoma, Biomedic, Compliments, Exact, Life Brand, London Drugs, Option+, Personnelle, Pharmasave, Preferred Pharmacy, Rexall and Selection 02247551 75 mg All lots October 25, 2019 Pharmascience Inc. Maximum Strength Acid Reducer Without Prescription (ranitidine) sold under the brand names Atoma, Biomedic, Compliments, Co-op Care+, Equate, Exact, Health One, Kirkland Signature, London Drugs, Option+, Personnelle, Pharmasave, Rexall and Selection 02293471 150 mg All lots October 25, 2019 Pharmascience Inc. Acid Reducer (ranitidine) sold under the brand names Exact and Life Brand 02400103 150 mg All lots October 25, 2019 Pro Doc Limitée Ranitidine 150 mg 00740748 150 mg All lots September 25, 2019 Pro Doc Limitée Ranitidine 300 mg 00740756 300 mg All lots September 25, 2019 Ranbaxy Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. Ran-Ranitidine 02336480 150 mg All lots October 30, 2019 Ranbaxy Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. Ran-Ranitidine 02336502 300 mg All lots October 30, 2019 Sandoz Canada Sandoz Ranitidine 02243229 150 mg All lots September 17, 2019 Sandoz Canada Sandoz Ranitidine 02243230 300 mg All lots September 17, 2019 Sanis Health Inc. Ranitidine 02353016 150 mg All lots September 25, 2019 Sanis Health Inc. Ranitidine 02353024 300 mg All lots September 25, 2019 Sanofi Consumer Health Inc. Zantac (ranitidine) 02230287 75 mg All lots October 18, 2019 Sanofi Consumer Health Inc. Zantac Maximum Strength Non-Prescription (ranitidine) 02277301 150 mg All lots October 18, 2019 Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC Ranitidine 02385953 150 mg NP4179 NP4183 NP4184 NP5656 NP5657 NT2721 NT2722 NT2724 NT2757 NT2762 NT2763 NT2764 NT2765 PJ2434 PJ2435 PV6243 PV6244 PV6245 September 25, 2019 K46484 K46485 K48440 K48679 K50204 K50206 K50207 K50590 K50594 K50677 K50908 K50925 K50928 K50932 K50935 K51080 October 18, 2019 Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC Ranitidine 02385961 300 mg NP4177 NP4180 NT1365 PX8854 September 25, 2019 K50624 K50941 K50947 K50950 October 18, 2019 Teva Canada Limited Act Ranitidine 02248570 150 mg All lots October 18, 2019 Teva Canada Limited Act Ranitidine 02248571 300 mg All lots October 18, 2019 Vita Health Products Inc. Acid Reducer (ranitidine) sold under the brand names Equate, iPharma, Stanley and Western Family 02298740 75 mg All lots October 25, 2019 Vita Health Products Inc. Maximum Strength Acid Reducer (ranitidine) sold under the brand names Equate, iPharma and Western Family 02298902 150 mg All lots October 25, 2019

What consumers should do

Talk to your doctor or pharmacist at your earliest convenience about alternative, non-ranitidine treatment options appropriate for your health circumstances. There are many prescription and over-the-counter drug alternatives in Canada that are authorized for the same or similar uses as ranitidine.

that are authorized for the same or similar uses as ranitidine. Individuals taking a prescription ranitidine drug, including a recalled product, should not stop taking it unless they have spoken to their health care provider and obtained alternative treatment, as the risk of not treating the condition may be greater than the risk related to NDMA exposure.

taking it unless they have spoken to their health care provider and obtained alternative treatment, as the risk of not treating the condition may be greater than the risk related to NDMA exposure. Contact your health care provider if you have taken a ranitidine product and you have concerns about your health.

Report any health product adverse events or complaints to Health Canada.

Canadians with questions about the recalls can contact

Apotex Inc. via Stericycle Inc. at 1-877-574-5043

via Stericycle Inc. at 1-877-574-5043 Dominion Pharmacal at 1-888-550-6060, or by e-mail at [email protected]

at 1-888-550-6060, or by e-mail at Laboratoire Riva Inc. at 1-450-434-7482, or by e-mail at [email protected]

at 1-450-434-7482, or by e-mail at Pro Doc Limitée at 1-800-361-8559, or by e-mail at [email protected]

at 1-800-361-8559, or by e-mail at Ranbaxy Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. at 1-866-840-1340, or by e-mail at [email protected]

at 1-866-840-1340, or by e-mail at Sandoz Canada at 1-800-361-3062

at 1-800-361-3062 Sanis Health Inc. at 1-866-236-4076

at 1-866-236-4076 Sanofi Consumer Health Inc. at 1-800-636-3664, or by email at [email protected]

at 1-800-636-3664, or by email at Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC at 1-855-757-4836

at 1-855-757-4836 Pharmascience Inc. at 1-888-550-6060, or by email at [email protected]

1-888-550-6060, or by email at Teva Canada Limited at 1-800-268-4129

at 1-800-268-4129 Vita Health Products Inc. at 1-877-637-7557

