Information Update - Multiple unauthorized sexual enhancement products seized from "For Lovers Only" in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, may pose serious health risks
Aug 22, 2019, 14:53 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
|
Unauthorized health products
|
Product &
Promoted Use
|
Hazard Identified
|
Company
|
Action Taken
|
7K
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
For Lovers Only
250 Idylwyld Dr. N
Saskatoon, SK
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Alien Power Platinum 11000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
For Lovers Only
250 Idylwyld Dr. N
Saskatoon, SK
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Black Stallion 5000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil, tadalafil and homosildenafil
|
For Lovers Only
250 Idylwyld Dr. N
Saskatoon, SK
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Blue Diamond
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
For Lovers Only
250 Idylwyld Dr. N
Saskatoon, SK
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Jaguar 30000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
For Lovers Only
250 Idylwyld Dr. N
Saskatoon, SK
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Kangaroo Ultra 3000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain flibanserin
|
For Lovers Only
250 Idylwyld Dr. N
Saskatoon, SK
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Lucky Lady
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
For Lovers Only
250 Idylwyld Dr. N
Saskatoon, SK
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Poseidon Platinum 3500
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
For Lovers Only
250 Idylwyld Dr. N
Saskatoon, SK
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbine
|
For Lovers Only
250 Idylwyld Dr. N
Saskatoon, SK
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rhino Ultimate 3500
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain thiodimethylsildenafil
|
For Lovers Only
250 Idylwyld Dr. N
Saskatoon, SK
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Slam
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
For Lovers Only
250 Idylwyld Dr. N
Saskatoon, SK
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Stiff Rox
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
For Lovers Only
250 Idylwyld Dr. N
Saskatoon, SK
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Super Panther 7K
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
For Lovers Only
250 Idylwyld Dr. N
Saskatoon, SK
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Titanium 4000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
For Lovers Only
250 Idylwyld Dr. N
Saskatoon, SK
|
Seized from the retail location
Images
Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.
Également disponible en français
SOURCE Health Canada
For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, hc.media.sc@canada.ca; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709
Share this article