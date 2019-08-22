Information Update - Multiple unauthorized sexual enhancement products seized from "For Lovers Only" in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, may pose serious health risks

News provided by

Health Canada

Aug 22, 2019, 14:53 ET

OTTAWA, Aug. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

7K (CNW Group/Health Canada)
7K (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Alien Power Platinum 11000 (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Alien Power Platinum 11000 (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Black Stallion 5000 (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Black Stallion 5000 (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Blue Diamond (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Blue Diamond (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Jaguar 3000 (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Jaguar 3000 (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Kangaroo Ultra 3000 (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Kangaroo Ultra 3000 (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Lucky Lady (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Lucky Lady (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Poseidon Platinum 3500 (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Poseidon Platinum 3500 (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Rhino Ultimate 3500 (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Rhino Ultimate 3500 (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Slam (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Slam (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Stiff Rox (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Stiff Rox (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Super Panther 7k (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Super Panther 7k (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Titanium 4000 (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Titanium 4000 (CNW Group/Health Canada)
7K (CNW Group/Health Canada) Alien Power Platinum 11000 (CNW Group/Health Canada) Black Stallion 5000 (CNW Group/Health Canada) Blue Diamond (CNW Group/Health Canada) Jaguar 3000 (CNW Group/Health Canada) Kangaroo Ultra 3000 (CNW Group/Health Canada) Lucky Lady (CNW Group/Health Canada) Poseidon Platinum 3500 (CNW Group/Health Canada) Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 (CNW Group/Health Canada) Rhino Ultimate 3500 (CNW Group/Health Canada) Slam (CNW Group/Health Canada) Stiff Rox (CNW Group/Health Canada) Super Panther 7k (CNW Group/Health Canada) Titanium 4000 (CNW Group/Health Canada)

Unauthorized health products

Product &

Promoted Use

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

7K

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

For Lovers Only

250 Idylwyld Dr. N

Saskatoon, SK

Seized from the retail location

Alien Power Platinum 11000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain tadalafil

For Lovers Only

250 Idylwyld Dr. N

Saskatoon, SK

Seized from the retail location

Black Stallion 5000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil, tadalafil and homosildenafil

For Lovers Only

250 Idylwyld Dr. N

Saskatoon, SK

Seized from the retail location

Blue Diamond

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil

For Lovers Only

250 Idylwyld Dr. N

Saskatoon, SK

Seized from the retail location

Jaguar 30000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

For Lovers Only

250 Idylwyld Dr. N

Saskatoon, SK

Seized from the retail location

Kangaroo Ultra 3000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain flibanserin

For Lovers Only

250 Idylwyld Dr. N

Saskatoon, SK

Seized from the retail location

Lucky Lady

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain tadalafil

For Lovers Only

250 Idylwyld Dr. N

Saskatoon, SK

Seized from the retail location

Poseidon Platinum 3500

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil

For Lovers Only

250 Idylwyld Dr. N

Saskatoon, SK

Seized from the retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbine

For Lovers Only

250 Idylwyld Dr. N

Saskatoon, SK

Seized from the retail location

Rhino Ultimate 3500

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain thiodimethylsildenafil

For Lovers Only

250 Idylwyld Dr. N

Saskatoon, SK

Seized from the retail location

Slam

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

For Lovers Only

250 Idylwyld Dr. N

Saskatoon, SK

Seized from the retail location

Stiff Rox

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

For Lovers Only

250 Idylwyld Dr. N

Saskatoon, SK

Seized from the retail location

Super Panther 7K

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

For Lovers Only

250 Idylwyld Dr. N

Saskatoon, SK

Seized from the retail location

Titanium 4000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

For Lovers Only

250 Idylwyld Dr. N

Saskatoon, SK

Seized from the retail location

Images

Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, hc.media.sc@canada.ca; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709

Organization Profile

Health Canada

Related Organization(s)

Government of Canada

You just read:

Information Update - Multiple unauthorized sexual enhancement products seized from "For Lovers Only" in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, may pose serious health risks

News provided by

Health Canada

Aug 22, 2019, 14:53 ET