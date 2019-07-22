Information Update - Multiple unauthorized sexual enhancement products seized from a Big Bee Convenience store in Hamilton, Ontario, may pose serious health risks Français
Jul 22, 2019, 14:18 ET
OTTAWA, July 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
|
Unauthorized health products
|
Product &
Promoted Use
|
Hazard Identified
|
Company
|
Action Taken
|
Black Dragon Extreme 15K
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Big Bee Convenience
215 King St W
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Black Panther 200K
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Big Bee Convenience
215 King St W
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Hard Rock 3800
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Big Bee Convenience
215 King St W
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Libigrow XXXtreme 200K
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Big Bee Convenience
215 King St W
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Man Power
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging previously seized from other retailers was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
215 King St W
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Premium Pro Power 3500
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
Product with similar packaging previously seized from other retailers was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Big Bee Convenience
215 King St W
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rush Hour 72
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging previously seized from other retailers was tested and found to contain sildenafil, tadalafil, desmethyl carbodenafil, and dithiodesmethyl carbodenafil
|
Big Bee Convenience
215 King St W
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Spanish Fly 20,000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging previously seized from other retailers was tested and found to contain tadalafil
|
Big Bee Convenience
215 King St W
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Super Panther 7k
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Big Bee Convenience
215 King St W
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
VITA-X Revitalizing Capsules
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging previously seized from other retailers was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Big Bee Convenience
215 King St W
Hamilton, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
