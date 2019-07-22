Information Update - Multiple unauthorized sexual enhancement products seized from a Big Bee Convenience store in Hamilton, Ontario, may pose serious health risks Français

News provided by

Health Canada

Jul 22, 2019, 14:18 ET

OTTAWA, July 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Black Dragon (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Black Dragon (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Black Panther (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Black Panther (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Hard Rock 3800 (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Hard Rock 3800 (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Libigrow (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Libigrow (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Spanish Fly (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Spanish Fly (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Super Panther (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Super Panther (CNW Group/Health Canada)
VITA-X Revitalizing Capsules (CNW Group/Health Canada)
VITA-X Revitalizing Capsules (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Premium Pro Power (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Premium Pro Power (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Man Power (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Man Power (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Rush Hour (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Rush Hour (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Black Dragon (CNW Group/Health Canada) Black Panther (CNW Group/Health Canada) Hard Rock 3800 (CNW Group/Health Canada) Libigrow (CNW Group/Health Canada) Spanish Fly (CNW Group/Health Canada) Super Panther (CNW Group/Health Canada) VITA-X Revitalizing Capsules (CNW Group/Health Canada) Premium Pro Power (CNW Group/Health Canada) Man Power (CNW Group/Health Canada) Rush Hour (CNW Group/Health Canada)

Unauthorized health products

Product &

Promoted Use

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

Black Dragon Extreme 15K

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

 

Big Bee Convenience

215 King St W

Hamilton, ON

Seized from the retail location

Black Panther 200K

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Big Bee Convenience

215 King St W

Hamilton, ON

Seized from the retail location

Hard Rock 3800

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

 

 

Big Bee Convenience

215 King St W

Hamilton, ON

Seized from the retail location

Libigrow XXXtreme 200K

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Big Bee Convenience

215 King St W

Hamilton, ON

Seized from the retail location

Man Power

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging previously seized from other retailers was tested and found to contain tadalafil

215 King St W

Hamilton, ON

Seized from the retail location

Premium Pro Power 3500

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

 

Product with similar packaging previously seized from other retailers was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Big Bee Convenience

215 King St W

Hamilton, ON

Seized from the retail location

Rush Hour 72

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging previously seized from other retailers was tested and found to contain sildenafil, tadalafil, desmethyl carbodenafil, and dithiodesmethyl carbodenafil

Big Bee Convenience

215 King St W

Hamilton, ON

Seized from the retail location

Spanish Fly 20,000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging previously seized from other retailers was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Big Bee Convenience

215 King St W

Hamilton, ON

Seized from the retail location

Super Panther 7k

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Big Bee Convenience

215 King St W

Hamilton, ON

Seized from the retail location

VITA-X Revitalizing Capsules

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging previously seized from other retailers was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Big Bee Convenience

215 King St W

Hamilton, ON

Seized from the retail location

Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.

Également disponible en français

 

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, hc.media.sc@canada.ca; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709

Organization Profile

Health Canada

Related Organization(s)

Government of Canada

You just read:

Information Update - Multiple unauthorized sexual enhancement products seized from a Big Bee Convenience store in Hamilton, Ontario, may pose serious health risks

News provided by

Health Canada

Jul 22, 2019, 14:18 ET