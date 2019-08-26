Information Update - Health Canada seized three unauthorized poppers from Erotika Unlimited in North York, Ontario, because they may pose serious health risks

OTTAWA, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products

Product &

Promoted Use

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

Jungle Juice Platinum

Poppers

Product with similar packaging previously seized was labelled to contain alkyl nitrites

Erotika Unlimited

4265 Weston Rd, North York, ON

Seized from the retail location

Rush

Poppers

Product with similar packaging previously seized was labelled to contain alkyl nitrites

Erotika Unlimited

4265 Weston Rd, North York, ON

Seized from the retail location

Super Rush

Poppers

 

Product with similar packaging previously seized was labelled to contain alkyl nitrites

Erotika Unlimited

4265 Weston Rd, North York, ON

Seized from the retail location

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, hc.media.sc@canada.ca; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709

