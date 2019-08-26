Information Update - Health Canada seized three unauthorized poppers from Erotika Unlimited in North York, Ontario, because they may pose serious health risks
Aug 26, 2019, 16:25 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
|
Unauthorized health products
|
Product &
Promoted Use
|
Hazard Identified
|
Company
|
Action Taken
|
Jungle Juice Platinum
Poppers
|
Product with similar packaging previously seized was labelled to contain alkyl nitrites
|
Erotika Unlimited
4265 Weston Rd, North York, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rush
Poppers
|
Product with similar packaging previously seized was labelled to contain alkyl nitrites
|
Erotika Unlimited
4265 Weston Rd, North York, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Super Rush
Poppers
|
Product with similar packaging previously seized was labelled to contain alkyl nitrites
|
Erotika Unlimited
4265 Weston Rd, North York, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.
Également disponible en français
SOURCE Health Canada
For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, hc.media.sc@canada.ca; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709
Share this article