Information Update - Health Canada seized "Plasmajet", an unauthorized workout supplement, and "Go Lean Detox", an unauthorized weight loss product, from retail locations in Ontario and Quebec, because they may pose serious health risks
Nov 06, 2019, 17:09 ET
OTTAWA, Nov. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
Unauthorized health products
Product &
Promoted Use
Hazard Identified
Company
Action Taken
Plasmajet (Nitric Oxide Maximizer)
Workout supplement
Labelled to contain rauwolfia
Planète Nutrition
670, Rue Bouvier #145
Québec, QC
Seized from the retail location
Go Lean Detox
Weight loss
Product with similar packaging tested by New Zealand's Medsafe was found to contain sibutramine and phenolphthalein
Phoenix Nails
47 Main St. West
Grimsby, ON
Sunrise Nails
7700 Hurontario St.
Brampton, ON
Seized from the retail location
