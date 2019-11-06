Information Update - Health Canada seized "Plasmajet", an unauthorized workout supplement, and "Go Lean Detox", an unauthorized weight loss product, from retail locations in Ontario and Quebec, because they may pose serious health risks Français

OTTAWA, Nov. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products

Product &

Promoted Use

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

Plasmajet (Nitric Oxide Maximizer)

Workout supplement

Labelled to contain rauwolfia

Planète Nutrition

670, Rue Bouvier #145

Québec, QC

Seized from the retail location

 

Go Lean Detox

Weight loss

Product with similar packaging tested by New Zealand's Medsafe was found to contain sibutramine and phenolphthalein

Phoenix Nails

47 Main St. West

Grimsby, ON

 

Sunrise Nails

7700 Hurontario St.

Brampton, ON

Seized from the retail location

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, hc.media.sc@canada.ca; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709

