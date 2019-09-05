Information Update - Health Canada seized multiple unauthorized health products from two stores in Ontario and one store in Quebec because they may pose serious health risks Français

OTTAWA, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Hard-Rock-3800 (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Master-Zone-1500 (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Rhino-7-Platinum-5000 (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Rhino-25-Platinum-25000 (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Australia (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Blue-Unicorn (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Fire-Ant-XL (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Germany-Black-Gorilla (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Increasing-Delay (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Blank-Ant--in-Chinese (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Red-Diamond-Viagara--in-Chinese (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Maca (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Poseidon-Platinum (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Rhino-King-15000 (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Rich-Piana-5--Nutrition-5150 (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Unauthorized health products

Product &

Promoted Use

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

Hard Rock 3800
Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Cinema Ras Variety Store & Café

310 Queen St E. Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Master Zone 1500

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Cinema Ras Variety Store & Café

310 Queen St E. Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbine

Cinema Ras Variety Store & Café

310 Queen St E. Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Rhino 25 Platinum 25000
Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Cinema Ras Variety Store & Café

310 Queen St E. Toronto, ON

Seized from the retail location

Australia

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

Wiggles Adult Video
980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from the retail location

Blue Unicorn

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

Wiggles Adult Video

980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from the retail location

Fire Ant XL

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil 

Wiggles Adult Video
980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from the retail location

Germany Black Gorilla

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil 

Wiggles Adult Video
980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from the retail location

Increasing Delay

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil 

Wiggles Adult Video
980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from the retail location

Labelled in Chinese as 'Black Ant'

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil 

Wiggles Adult Video
980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from the retail location

Labelled in Chinese as 'Red Diamond Viagra'

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil

Wiggles Adult Video
980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from the retail location

MACA

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil 

Wiggles Adult Video
980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from the retail location

Poseidon Platinum

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Wiggles Adult Video
980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from the retail location

Rhino King 15000

Sexual enhancement

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil 

Wiggles Adult Video
980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from the retail location

Rich Piana 5% Nutrition 5150

Workout Supplement

Labelled to contain rauvolfia

Shop Santé

2925 Promenade St-Antoine,

Boisbriand, QC

Seized from the retail location

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, hc.media.sc@canada.ca; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709

