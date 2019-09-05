Information Update - Health Canada seized multiple unauthorized health products from two stores in Ontario and one store in Quebec because they may pose serious health risks Français
Sep 05, 2019, 15:03 ET
OTTAWA, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
|
Unauthorized health products
|
Product &
Promoted Use
|
Hazard Identified
|
Company
|
Action Taken
|
Hard Rock 3800
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Cinema Ras Variety Store & Café
310 Queen St E. Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Master Zone 1500
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Cinema Ras Variety Store & Café
310 Queen St E. Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rhino 7 Platinum 5000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbine
|
Cinema Ras Variety Store & Café
310 Queen St E. Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rhino 25 Platinum 25000
|
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
|
Cinema Ras Variety Store & Café
310 Queen St E. Toronto, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Australia
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil
|
Wiggles Adult Video
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Blue Unicorn
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil
|
Wiggles Adult Video
980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Fire Ant XL
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil
|
Wiggles Adult Video
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Germany Black Gorilla
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil
|
Wiggles Adult Video
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Increasing Delay
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil
|
Wiggles Adult Video
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Labelled in Chinese as 'Black Ant'
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil
|
Wiggles Adult Video
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Labelled in Chinese as 'Red Diamond Viagra'
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil
|
Wiggles Adult Video
|
Seized from the retail location
|
MACA
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil
|
Wiggles Adult Video
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Poseidon Platinum
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Wiggles Adult Video
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rhino King 15000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil
|
Wiggles Adult Video
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rich Piana 5% Nutrition 5150
Workout Supplement
|
Labelled to contain rauvolfia
|
Shop Santé
2925 Promenade St-Antoine,
Boisbriand, QC
|
Seized from the retail location
