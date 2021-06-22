Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers recalled because they may pose health risks Français

Health Canada

Jun 22, 2021

OTTAWA, ON, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.

Product

Reason for recall

Company

NPN or DIN

Lot Number(s)

Expiry Date

Defenz

Not properly labelled (Missing correct NPN, lot number, directions for use, and risk statements)

Shiny Star Canada Ltd.

80100296 appears on the label, which is the wrong NPN.

 

80100294 is the correct NPN.

Not printed on the label

May 2022

Peak Processing Solutions - Ethanol sanitizer 80%

Contains undeclared impurity, acetaldehyde, at elevated levels

2682130 Ontario Limited (o/a Peak Processing Solutions)

80098093

PPS00000001

Not printed on the label

Puricia

Contains undeclared impurities, benzene and methanol, at elevated levels

Pharmaberg Inc.

80100723

PABS0820

July 2022

SunnaPure Hand Sanitizer Spray

Missing risk statements; product not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanol

Cosmetics by Katakami Inc.

80099057

0620-1

0620-2

0620-3

0620-4

June 2022

TerraPure Hand Sanitizer

Contains undeclared impurity, benzene, at elevated levels

TerraPure Sanitizer Inc.

80103052

201116-03

November 2023

