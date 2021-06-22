OTTAWA, ON, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.

Product Reason for recall Company NPN or DIN Lot Number(s) Expiry Date Defenz Not properly labelled (Missing correct NPN, lot number, directions for use, and risk statements) Shiny Star Canada Ltd. 80100296 appears on the label, which is the wrong NPN. 80100294 is the correct NPN. Not printed on the label May 2022 Peak Processing Solutions - Ethanol sanitizer 80% Contains undeclared impurity, acetaldehyde, at elevated levels 2682130 Ontario Limited (o/a Peak Processing Solutions) 80098093 PPS00000001 Not printed on the label Puricia Contains undeclared impurities, benzene and methanol, at elevated levels Pharmaberg Inc. 80100723 PABS0820 July 2022 SunnaPure Hand Sanitizer Spray Missing risk statements; product not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanol Cosmetics by Katakami Inc. 80099057 0620-1 0620-2 0620-3 0620-4 June 2022 TerraPure Hand Sanitizer Contains undeclared impurity, benzene, at elevated levels TerraPure Sanitizer Inc. 80103052 201116-03 November 2023

