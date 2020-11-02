OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 02, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.

Product Reason for recall Company NPN or DIN Lot Number(s) Expiry Date Date Added Daily Shield Hand Sanitizer Contains unacceptable ingredient, methanol; ethanol content is less than the recommended amount to be effective 10932540 Canada Inc./ Bio Life Sciences Corp. 80098979 All All 2020-11-02 Snake Lake Brewing Company - Ethanol Sanitizer 80% Missing risk statements; product not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanol Snake Lake Brewing Company, Inc. 80100225 0002 May 2022 2020-11-02

