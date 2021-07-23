Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers recalled because they may pose health risks Français

OTTAWA, ON, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.

Product

Reason for recall

Company

NPN or
DIN

Lot
Number(s)

Expiry Date

MediCare Foaming
Hand Sanitizer

 

May contain undeclared
impurity, acetaldehyde, at
elevated levels; Not
properly labelled (missing
information for vulnerable
population) 

Dollarama L.P.

80100289

45051156114

45051156115

45051156116

 

October 2023

November 2023

December 2023

Pur-Vie

 

Contains undeclared
impurity, benzene, at
elevated levels

Literies
Universelles
Paga Inc.

80101600

11/2020

November 2022

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]

