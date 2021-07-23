OTTAWA, ON, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.

Product Reason for recall Company NPN or

DIN Lot

Number(s) Expiry Date MediCare Foaming

Hand Sanitizer May contain undeclared

impurity, acetaldehyde, at

elevated levels; Not

properly labelled (missing

information for vulnerable

population) Dollarama L.P. 80100289 45051156114 45051156115 45051156116 October 2023 November 2023 December 2023 Pur-Vie Contains undeclared

impurity, benzene, at

elevated levels Literies

Universelles

Paga Inc. 80101600 11/2020 November 2022

