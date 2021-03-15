Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers recalled because they may pose health risks Français

Health Canada

Mar 15, 2021, 12:58 ET

OTTAWA, ON, March 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.

Product

Reason for
recall

Company

NPN or DIN

Lot Number(s)

Expiry Date

Biogel

Contains
unacceptable
ingredient,
methanol

Groupe Savon
Olympic Inc.

80098684

0E971

0E973

Not printed
on the label

Keep Calm -
Assainisseur à
base d'éthanol
70%

Contains
unacceptable
ingredient,
ethyl acetate

Station-22

80098731

L200416-005

L200415-007

L200410-008

April 2022

L200504-005

May 2022

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]

