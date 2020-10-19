OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.

Product Reason for recall Company NPN or DIN Lot Number(s) Expiry Date Date Added Birds & Bees Distillery 70% Ethyl Alcohol Missing risk statements; product not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanol Birds & Bees Winery Inc. 80098632 All. Lot number not printed on all labels. April 2023 2020-10-19 Pure Essentials Lavender and Sage Hand Spray with Denatured Ethanol Not authorized for sale in Canada; contains unacceptable ingredients, methanol and ethyl acetate Pure Essentials Inc. Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on the label) All Not printed on the label 2020-10-19 Pure Essentials Orange and Niaouli Hand Spray with Denatured Ethanol Not authorized for sale in Canada; contains unacceptable ingredients, methanol and ethyl acetate Pure Essentials Inc. Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on the label) All Not printed on the label 2020-10-19

