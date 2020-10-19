Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers recalled because they may pose health risks Français

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.

Product

Reason for recall

Company

NPN or DIN

Lot Number(s)

Expiry Date

Date Added

Birds & Bees Distillery 70% Ethyl Alcohol

Missing risk statements; product not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanol

Birds & Bees Winery Inc.

80098632

All. Lot number not printed on all labels.

April 2023

2020-10-19

Pure Essentials Lavender and Sage Hand Spray with Denatured Ethanol

Not authorized for sale in Canada; contains unacceptable ingredients, methanol and ethyl acetate

Pure Essentials Inc.

Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on the label)

All

Not printed on the label

2020-10-19

Pure Essentials Orange and Niaouli Hand Spray with Denatured Ethanol

Not authorized for sale in Canada; contains unacceptable ingredients, methanol and ethyl acetate

Pure Essentials Inc.

Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on the label)

All

Not printed on the label

2020-10-19

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]

