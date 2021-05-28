Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers recalled because they may pose health risks
May 28, 2021, 11:54 ET
OTTAWA, ON, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.
|
Product
|
Reason for
|
Company
|
NPN or DIN
|
Lot Number(s)
|
Expiry Date
|
Natural Concepts
|
Contains undeclared
|
Apollo Health and
|
80097861
|
A198667
A198673
A198804
|
April 2022
|
Natural Concepts
|
Contains undeclared
|
Apollo Health and
|
80097861
|
A198801
A198803
A198823
A198824
A198825
A198983
A199077
A199078
A199169
A199170
A199181
A199249
|
May 2022
Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.
Également disponible en français
SOURCE Health Canada
For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]
Share this article