Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers recalled because they may pose health risks

OTTAWA, ON, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.

Product Reason for

recall Company NPN or DIN Lot Number(s) Expiry Date Natural Concepts

Sanitizing Gel Contains undeclared

impurity, acetaldehyde,

at elevated levels Apollo Health and

Beauty Care Inc. 80097861 A198667 A198673 A198804 April 2022 Natural Concepts

Sanitizing Gel Contains undeclared

impurity, acetaldehyde,

at elevated levels Apollo Health and

Beauty Care Inc. 80097861 A198801 A198803 A198823 A198824 A198825 A198983 A199077 A199078 A199169 A199170 A199181 A199249 May 2022

Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]