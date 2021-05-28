Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers recalled because they may pose health risks

OTTAWA, ON, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.

Product

Reason for
recall

Company

NPN or DIN

Lot Number(s)

Expiry Date

Natural Concepts
Sanitizing Gel

Contains undeclared
impurity, acetaldehyde,
at elevated levels

Apollo Health and
Beauty Care Inc.

80097861

A198667

A198673

A198804

April 2022

Natural Concepts
Sanitizing Gel

Contains undeclared
impurity,  acetaldehyde,
at elevated levels 

Apollo Health and
Beauty Care Inc.

80097861

A198801

A198803

A198823

A198824

A198825

A198983

A199077

A199078

A199169

A199170

A199181

A199249

May 2022

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]

