Aug 24, 2021, 10:45 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.
|
Product
|
Reason for recall
|
Company
|
NPN or DIN
|
Lot Number(s)
|
Expiry Date
|
Avalon Laboratories - Ethanol Hand Sanitizer 80%; Securol Hand Sanitizer
|
Contains undeclared impurity, acetaldehyde, at elevated levels
|
Avalon Laboratories
|
80101239
|
E062220C
E062320B
E070920A
E071420C
E071720A
E072320A
E072420C
E080420A
E081020A
E121620A
|
June 2022
June 2022
July 2022
July 2022
July 2022
July 2022
July 2022
August 2022
August 2022
December 2022
|
Hand San 510D
|
Contains undeclared impurity, acetaldehyde, at elevated levels; not properly labelled (including missing information for vulnerable population and missing all information in French)
|
DuBois Chemicals Canada, Inc.
|
80098648
|
All
|
All
SOURCE Health Canada
For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]
