Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers recalled because they may pose health risks Français

News provided by

Health Canada

Aug 24, 2021, 10:45 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.

Product

Reason for recall

Company

NPN or DIN

Lot Number(s)

Expiry Date

Avalon Laboratories - Ethanol Hand Sanitizer 80%; Securol Hand Sanitizer

Contains undeclared impurity, acetaldehyde, at elevated levels

Avalon Laboratories

80101239

E062220C

E062320B

E070920A

E071420C

E071720A

E072320A

E072420C

E080420A

E081020A

E121620A

June 2022

June 2022

July 2022

July 2022

July 2022

July 2022

July 2022

August 2022

August 2022

December 2022

Hand San 510D

Contains undeclared impurity, acetaldehyde, at elevated levels; not properly labelled (including missing information for vulnerable population and missing all information in French)

DuBois Chemicals Canada, Inc.

80098648

All

All

Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Health Canada

Related Organization(s)

Government of Canada