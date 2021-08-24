OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.

Product Reason for recall Company NPN or DIN Lot Number(s) Expiry Date Avalon Laboratories - Ethanol Hand Sanitizer 80%; Securol Hand Sanitizer Contains undeclared impurity, acetaldehyde, at elevated levels Avalon Laboratories 80101239 E062220C E062320B E070920A E071420C E071720A E072320A E072420C E080420A E081020A E121620A June 2022 June 2022 July 2022 July 2022 July 2022 July 2022 July 2022 August 2022 August 2022 December 2022 Hand San 510D Contains undeclared impurity, acetaldehyde, at elevated levels; not properly labelled (including missing information for vulnerable population and missing all information in French) DuBois Chemicals Canada, Inc. 80098648 All All

