Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers recalled because they may pose health risks Français

News provided by

Health Canada

Nov 13, 2020, 14:00 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.

Product

Reason for recall

Company

NPN or DIN

Lot Number(s)

Expiry Date

Date Added

Bio Life Hand Sanitizer

May contain unacceptable ingredient, methanol

10932540 Canada Inc./ Bio Life Sciences Corp.

80101522

All

All

2020-11-13

Siding 14 Brewing Company - Ethanol Sanitizer 80%

Missing risk statements; product not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanol

Siding 14 Brewing Company Ltd.

80098925

20.036 to 20.073

Not printed on the label

2020-11-13

Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Health Canada

Related Organization(s)

Government of Canada