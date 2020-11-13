OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.

Product Reason for recall Company NPN or DIN Lot Number(s) Expiry Date Date Added Bio Life Hand Sanitizer May contain unacceptable ingredient, methanol 10932540 Canada Inc./ Bio Life Sciences Corp. 80101522 All All 2020-11-13 Siding 14 Brewing Company - Ethanol Sanitizer 80% Missing risk statements; product not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanol Siding 14 Brewing Company Ltd. 80098925 20.036 to 20.073 Not printed on the label 2020-11-13

Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]