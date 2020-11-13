Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers recalled because they may pose health risks Français
Nov 13, 2020, 14:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.
|
Product
|
Reason for recall
|
Company
|
NPN or DIN
|
Lot Number(s)
|
Expiry Date
|
Date Added
|
Bio Life Hand Sanitizer
|
May contain unacceptable ingredient, methanol
|
10932540 Canada Inc./ Bio Life Sciences Corp.
|
80101522
|
All
|
All
|
2020-11-13
|
Siding 14 Brewing Company - Ethanol Sanitizer 80%
|
Missing risk statements; product not authorized to contain technical-grade ethanol
|
Siding 14 Brewing Company Ltd.
|
80098925
|
20.036 to 20.073
|
Not printed on the label
|
2020-11-13
