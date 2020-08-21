Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers containing technical-grade ethanol may pose health risks Français

News provided by

Health Canada

Aug 21, 2020, 15:47 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers, which contain technical-grade ethanol, may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Canadians are also advised to refer to the list of hand sanitizers that contain ethanol or denaturants that are not acceptable in hand sanitizers and are being recalled from the market because they may pose a risk to health.

Health Canada maintains these lists of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check both lists regularly for updates.

Product

Company

NPN or DIN

Lot Number(s)

Expiry Date

Date Added

Gal Hand Sanitizer

GAL Aviation Inc.

80098899

HS2804

HS2904

HS3004

April 2022

August 21, 2020

HS0105

HS0405

HS0505

HS0605

HS0705

HS0805

HS1105

HS1205

May 2022

HS0206

HS0306

June 2022

Solution Hydro-
Alcoolique Pour Les
Mains

9376-5576
Québec Inc.,
DBA Les
Produits PGM

80101326

03-06-22

June 2022

August 21, 2020

Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Health Canada

Related Organization(s)

Government of Canada