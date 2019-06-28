Information Update - 26 unauthorized sexual enhancement products and poppers seized from Wiggles Adult Video in Etobicoke, Ontario, may pose serious health risks Français

OTTAWA, June 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products

Product &

Promoted Use

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

7k

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Wiggles Adult Video

980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from the retail location

Amsterdam

Poppers

Product with similar packaging previously seized was labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite

Wiggles Adult Video

980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from the retail location

Black Deity 100mg

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain sildenafil

Wiggles Adult Video

980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from the retail location

Blue Boy Original

Poppers

Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite

Wiggles Adult Video

980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from the retail location

English Royale

Poppers

Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite

Wiggles Adult Video

980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from the retail location

Germany Black Gorilla

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging previously tested by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration was found to contain sildenafil

Wiggles Adult Video

980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from the retail location

Gold Label Amsterdam

Poppers

Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite and alkyl nitrite

Wiggles Adult Video

980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from the retail location

Gold Rush

Poppers

Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite

Wiggles Adult Video

980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from the retail location

Green Mamba

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Wiggles Adult Video

980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from the retail location

Japan Tengsu 0.5g

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain sildenafil

Wiggles Adult Video

980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from the retail location

Jungle Juice Gold Label

Poppers

Labelled to contain alkyl nitrite

Wiggles Adult Video

980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from the retail location

Jungle Juice Platinum

Poppers

Product with similar packaging previously seized was labelled to contain alkyl nitrite

Wiggles Adult Video

980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from the retail location

Jungle Juice Platinum Black

Poppers

Product with similar packaging previously seized was labelled to contain alkyl nitrite

Wiggles Adult Video

980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from the retail location

Locker Room Original

Poppers

Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite

Wiggles Adult Video

980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from the retail location

Passion Classic

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Wiggles Adult Video

980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from the retail location

Pig Sweat

Poppers

Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite

Wiggles Adult Video

980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from the retail location

Platinum Amsterdam

Poppers

Labelled to contain alkyl nitrite

Wiggles Adult Video

980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from the retail location

ResERECTION!

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Wiggles Adult Video

980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from the retail location

Rising Phoenix 5k

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Wiggles Adult Video

980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from the retail location

Rochfort

Poppers

Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite

Wiggles Adult Video

980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from the retail location

Rush

Poppers

Product with similar packaging previously seized was labelled to contain alkyl nitrites

Wiggles Adult Video

980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from the retail location

Rush Original

Poppers

Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite

Wiggles Adult Video

980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from the retail location

Super Rush

Poppers

Product with similar packaging previously seized was labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite

Wiggles Adult Video

980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from the retail location

Titanium 4000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Wiggles Adult Video

980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from the retail location

White Mamba Triple Maximum

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Wiggles Adult Video

980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from the retail location

White Panther

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Wiggles Adult Video

980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON

Seized from the retail location

SOURCE Health Canada

Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, hc.media.sc@canada.ca; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709

