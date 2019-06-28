Information Update - 26 unauthorized sexual enhancement products and poppers seized from Wiggles Adult Video in Etobicoke, Ontario, may pose serious health risks Français
Jun 28, 2019, 12:22 ET
OTTAWA, June 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
|
Unauthorized health products
|
Product &
Promoted Use
|
Hazard Identified
|
Company
|
Action Taken
|
7k
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Wiggles Adult Video
980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Amsterdam
Poppers
|
Product with similar packaging previously seized was labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite
|
Wiggles Adult Video
980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Black Deity 100mg
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain sildenafil
|
Wiggles Adult Video
980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Blue Boy Original
Poppers
|
Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite
|
Wiggles Adult Video
980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
English Royale
Poppers
|
Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite
|
Wiggles Adult Video
980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Germany Black Gorilla
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging previously tested by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration was found to contain sildenafil
|
Wiggles Adult Video
980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Gold Label Amsterdam
Poppers
|
Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite and alkyl nitrite
|
Wiggles Adult Video
980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Gold Rush
Poppers
|
Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite
|
Wiggles Adult Video
980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Green Mamba
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Wiggles Adult Video
980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Japan Tengsu 0.5g
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain sildenafil
|
Wiggles Adult Video
980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Jungle Juice Gold Label
Poppers
|
Labelled to contain alkyl nitrite
|
Wiggles Adult Video
980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Jungle Juice Platinum
Poppers
|
Product with similar packaging previously seized was labelled to contain alkyl nitrite
|
Wiggles Adult Video
980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Jungle Juice Platinum Black
Poppers
|
Product with similar packaging previously seized was labelled to contain alkyl nitrite
|
Wiggles Adult Video
980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Locker Room Original
Poppers
|
Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite
|
Wiggles Adult Video
980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Passion Classic
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Wiggles Adult Video
980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Pig Sweat
Poppers
|
Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite
|
Wiggles Adult Video
980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Platinum Amsterdam
Poppers
|
Labelled to contain alkyl nitrite
|
Wiggles Adult Video
980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
ResERECTION!
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Wiggles Adult Video
980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rising Phoenix 5k
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Wiggles Adult Video
980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rochfort
Poppers
|
Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite
|
Wiggles Adult Video
980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rush
Poppers
|
Product with similar packaging previously seized was labelled to contain alkyl nitrites
|
Wiggles Adult Video
980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Rush Original
Poppers
|
Labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite
|
Wiggles Adult Video
980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Super Rush
Poppers
|
Product with similar packaging previously seized was labelled to contain isobutyl nitrite
|
Wiggles Adult Video
980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
Titanium 4000
Sexual enhancement
|
Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
|
Wiggles Adult Video
980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
White Mamba Triple Maximum
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Wiggles Adult Video
980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
|
White Panther
Sexual enhancement
|
Labelled to contain yohimbe
|
Wiggles Adult Video
980 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON
|
Seized from the retail location
