SAINTE-ANNE-DES-PLAINES, QUEBEC, Dec. 7, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Correctional Service Canada (CSC) advises that seven inmates in one sector of the Regional Reception Centre in Quebec have tested positive for COVID-19. We are closely monitoring the situation, and measures are in place to minimize the spread of the virus within the institution.

Contact tracing is ongoing and testing for COVID-19 is being offered to inmates and staff within the institution. CSC is currently using rapid tests to help detect positive cases more quickly and take necessary actions accordingly. Inmate testing numbers are available on our website. The number of active cases currently reported for this institution may change as more testing is conducted and laboratory-confirmed results are available.

This is an evolving situation and we will continue to apply infection prevention and control measures to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19 and adapt based on public health advice.

We continue to actively screen all individuals entering the institution, and decisions regarding access to the site as well as programs and services are made in consideration of public health advice. All staff and inmates are equipped with medical masks, and we have increased cleaning and disinfecting throughout the site. In addition, all staff are equipped with face shields.

We are committed to reducing the risks of COVID-19 in all of our operations and keeping inmates, our employees, and the public safe. We work with the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), local public health, as well as unions and stakeholders to take any further steps needed to ensure everyone's safety.

We continue to offer vaccinations to inmates at all federal correctional institutions.

Family visits are temporarily suspended at the Regional Reception Centre. During this time, options are available to inmates to connect with their family and support networks such as video visitation or telephone.

Quick Facts

The Regional Reception Centre is a multi-level security men's facility located in Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines, Quebec . The rated capacity of Regional Reception Centre is 288 inmates.

CSC began vaccinating inmates in January 2021 . To date, 81% of inmates are fully vaccinated and 85% have received at least one dose. Vaccines continue to be offered to inmates, including new admissions to CSC. More information on vaccines administered to federal inmates is available on our website.

. To date, 81% of inmates are fully vaccinated and 85% have received at least one dose. Vaccines continue to be offered to inmates, including new admissions to CSC. More information on vaccines administered to federal inmates is available on our website. CSC provides its own health care to inmates and has dedicated health care professionals in its institutions, including nurses and physicians, who closely monitor the health of inmates. CSC is also equipped to conduct its own testing and is working in close collaboration with its public health partners.

As of November 15 , all visitors are required to show proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to entering a CSC facility. CSC's new visitor proof of vaccination requirement is closely aligned with the new Government of Canada mandatory vaccination policy, which requires all employees in the Core Public Administration to be vaccinated and applies to CSC employees.

