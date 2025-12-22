DRUMMONDVILLE, QC, Dec. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - On December 20, 2025, Gilles Dubois, an inmate from Drummond Institution, died while in our custody of apparent natural causes.

At the time of death, the inmate was 73 years old and had been serving a three years and six months sentence, which commenced on July 23, 2024.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

