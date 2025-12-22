News provided byCorrectional Services Canada - Quebec
Dec 22, 2025, 16:14 ET
DRUMMONDVILLE, QC, Dec. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - On December 20, 2025, Gilles Dubois, an inmate from Drummond Institution, died while in our custody of apparent natural causes.
At the time of death, the inmate was 73 years old and had been serving a three years and six months sentence, which commenced on July 23, 2024.
The inmate's next of kin have been notified.
As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.
Associated links
CSC Website
Commissioner's Directive: Death of an Inmate
Deaths in custody
Drummond Institution
Follow us on social media
- Correctional Service of Canada (Facebook)
- @correctionalservicecanada (Instagram)
- @CSC_SCC_en (X)
- @CSCsccEN (Youtube)
- Correctional Service Canada (LinkedIn)
SOURCE Correctional Services Canada - Quebec
Contact : Media Relations, Quebec region, [email protected]
Share this article