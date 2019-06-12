INFOR Financial Announces Strategic Arrangement with Questrade

TORONTO, June 12, 2019 /CNW/ – INFOR Financial Inc. ("INFOR Financial"), Canada's leading independent investment banking advisory firm, has announced a strategic arrangement to provide Questrade's retail brokerage customers with greater access to all of INFOR Financial's new issues.

This will allow Questrade, Canada's fastest growing online brokerage, and one of Canada's Best Managed companies with over $9 billion in assets, to continue to offer its existing and new customers not just a market leading platform and exceptional service, but also better access to a growing range of investment options.

By providing Questrade's customers more access to newly issued securities offerings, INFOR Financial will further expand the ability of their corporate customers to raise capital. INFOR Financial and its principals have a long and successful history of raising capital to help Canadian entrepreneurial companies grow, through both public offerings and strategic investments.

"We are excited to be partnering with Questrade," said Neil Selfe, INFOR Financial's Managing Principal and CEO. "As INFOR Financial continues to expand its capital raising capabilities, we felt it was important to build a relationship with the leading independent online retail network. As Canada's fastest growing online broker, Questrade will now be able to provide their customers with access to a wide range of newly issued securities."

"We are pleased that we can continue providing greater access to newly issued securities for our customers," said Edward Kholodenko, President and CEO of Questrade. "Access to new issues from INFOR Financial expands the options we can provide to our customers, and we are excited to be working with one of Canada's leading independent investment banking advisory firms."

This is a timely arrangement for both parties – Questrade has experienced rapid growth by continuing to enhance and expand its investment offerings, while INFOR Financial is in increasing supply of new issue offerings for the retail market.

INFOR Financial, which does not operate its own retail brokerage, is proud to be one of Canada's only fully registered and truly independent investment banks.

About INFOR Financial Inc.

INFOR Financial Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of INFOR Financial Group Inc., is a leading Canadian independent investment bank offering advice on mergers and acquisitions, capital raises, risk management, private funds and corporate restructurings. Since inception, INFOR Financial Inc. has consistently been ranked as one of the top independent M&A advisors in Canada. For more information, please visit our website at www.inforfg.com/infor-financial-inc.

INFOR Financial Inc. is a registered investment dealer and a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC).

About Questrade, Inc.

Questrade is Canada's fastest growing online brokerage that is changing the Canadian financial services industry by leveraging technology to lower fees and providing a viable alternative to traditional financial investment options, thereby allowing Canadians to Keep More of their Money. As a leader and innovator in fintech, Questrade is a trusted ally that advocates for consumers, focused on improving value. With 19 years of challenging status quo as Canada's leading, non-bank online brokerage, more than $9 billion in assets, account protection of up to $10 million and more than 50,000 accounts opened every year, Questrade and its affiliated companies provide financial products and services: securities, foreign currency investment, and online wealth management. Questrade has again been named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for the seventh year in a row, achieving Platinum status. For more information visit www.questrade.com, or follow on Facebook and Twitter @Questrade

Questrade, Inc. is a registered investment dealer, a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

About Questrade Wealth Management, Inc.

Questrade Wealth Management Inc. ("QWM") provides professional investment management services through Questwealth Portfolios. QWM is an Exempt Market Dealer, Investment Fund Manager and Portfolio Manager. QWM is a wholly owned subsidiary of Questrade Financial Group Inc.

