INFOR Financial and Wellington-Altus Announce Strategic Arrangement

TORONTO and WINNIPEG, Jan. 31, 2020 /CNW/ - INFOR Financial Inc. ("INFOR Financial"), Canada's leading independent investment banking advisory firm, and Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc. ("Wellington-Altus"), one of Canada's fastest-growing independent wealth advisory companies, are pleased to announced they have jointly entered into a strategic arrangement that will provide Wellington-Altus' clients with preferred access to all of INFOR Financial's new issues.

With approximately $10 billion in assets under administration, Wellington-Altus offers independent financial advice and asset management to high-net-worth individuals, families, business owners and organizations across Canada. With this strategic arrangement, Wellington-Altus will continue to offer clients independent wealth advice and exceptional service, and now further access to a growing range of investment options and products.

INFOR Financial will now have access to approximately $20 billion of assets under administration as a result of its partnerships with both Questrade and now Wellington-Altus. With demand for retail brokerage services in Canada gravitating to either low-cost execution or high-end advisory services, INFOR Financial believes it has partnered with the two companies in Canada that can best leverage their leading positions and capture market share in those growing segments.

By providing Wellington-Altus clients with preferred access to newly issued securities offerings, INFOR Financial will further expand the ability of their corporate customers to raise capital. INFOR Financial and its principals have an unrelenting commitment to building lasting, long-term relationships which has resulted in a long and successful history of raising capital and providing best-in-class advice to help Canadian entrepreneurial companies grow.

"We are excited to be partnering with Wellington-Altus," said Neil Selfe, INFOR Financial's Managing Principal and CEO. "As INFOR Financial enters its sixth year in operation, we are focused on broadening our reach with best-in-class partnerships. We felt it was important to build a relationship with a leading independent wealth advisory company. We're proud of our track record of success with our clients and look forward to sharing exciting opportunities with Wellington-Altus and their rapidly growing client base."

"Our arrangement with INFOR Financial now turns a previous gap in our model into a present strength," said Charlie Spiring, Wellington-Altus Founder and Chairman. "Access to new issues from INFOR Financial expands the options we can provide to both our customers and advisors, and we are excited to be working with one of Canada's leading independent investment banking advisory firms."

INFOR Financial, which does not operate its own retail brokerage, is proud to be one of Canada's only fully registered and truly independent investment banks.

About INFOR Financial Inc.

INFOR Financial Inc. is a leading, employee-owned Canadian independent investment bank offering advice on mergers and acquisitions, capital raises, risk management, private funds and corporate restructurings. The team at INFOR Financial has been directly involved in originating and executing over 1,800 transactions totaling more than $250 billion. Since inception, INFOR Financial Inc. has consistently been ranked as one of the top independent M&A advisors in Canada. For more information, please visit our website at www.inforfg.com/infor-financial-inc.

INFOR Financial Inc. is a registered investment dealer and a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC).

About Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc.

Founded in 2017, Wellington-Altus Private Wealth (Wellington-Altus) is one of the fastest-growing wealth advisory companies in Canada. With approximately $10 billion in assets under administration, and offices across the country, Wellington-Altus identifies with larger, independently-focused investment advisors and their private clients.

For further information: Ben Goldstein, Principal, INFOR Financial Inc., Tel: 416-646-2613 or Email: [email protected], Danielle Nichol, Senior Vice-President, Marketing, Wellington-Altus, Tel: 416-369-6215 or Email: [email protected]

