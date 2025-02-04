Info-Tech Research Group Unveils IGNITE Conference Series for 2025: A Regional Event Series Driving IT Transformation

Global research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group has announced the launch of IGNITE, powered by Info-Tech LIVE, a new regional event series designed to bring high-impact insights and expertise to key cities across North America. With events scheduled in Calgary, Ottawa, Michigan, Washington, and Texas for 2025, IGNITE will offer IT leaders a one-day experience packed with actionable strategies, transformative solutions, access to industry experts, and unparalleled networking opportunities to address the challenges of exponential technological change in the current market.

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Info-Tech Research Group, a global leader in IT research and advisory, is proud to announce the launch of its conference series, IGNITE, powered by Info-Tech LIVE. The regional events, running under the theme of "Exponential IT In Motion," combine Info-Tech's renowned research methodologies with practical, actionable guidance to empower IT leaders across North America. Drawing insights from Info-Tech's extensive research and in-depth collaboration with IT professionals, the events will equip CIOs and IT leaders with the tools and strategies needed to navigate the accelerating rate of technological change and transform IT departments into proactive enablers of innovation and resilience.

Info-Tech Research Group, a global research and advisory firm, has announced the launch of IGNITE, powered by Info-Tech LIVE, a new regional event series designed to bring high-impact insights and expertise to key cities across North America. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

"The IGNITE series is an exciting extension of Info-Tech LIVE and our mission to provide IT leaders with the tools, insights, and strategies needed to navigate an increasingly complex technological landscape," says Info-Tech Research Group's Chief Research Officer, Gord Harrison. "These events are designed to deliver immediate value, equipping attendees with practical solutions to address their unique challenges while connecting them with a network of peers and experts."

Info-Tech's IGNITE will make its debut starting in Canada in April 2025, first in Calgary, a city celebrated for its vibrant tech ecosystem, followed by Ottawa, a hub for government and public sector IT innovation. The series will continue to the United States in May, starting in Michigan, home to strong manufacturing and automotive industries. In September, IGNITE will come to Washington, a center for government and defense innovation, and then Texas, a leader in energy and technology advancements. These strategic locations were chosen to ensure regional accessibility and address the unique challenges and opportunities facing IT leaders in these key sectors.

Each event will feature an immersive, full-day agenda that will include:

Keynotes from leading IT experts, including Mark Roman , Cole Cioran , Andy Neill , Gord Harrison, and Jack Hakimian .

from leading IT experts, including , , , Gord Harrison, and . Lightning Rounds highlighting emerging trends and actionable takeaways.

highlighting emerging trends and actionable takeaways. Interactive Breakout Sessions , Analyst Discussions , and Workshops tailored to key IT challenges.

, , and tailored to key IT challenges. Facilitated Networking, Industry Lunches, and Hosted Cocktail Receptions to foster connections among peers, vendors, and Info-Tech analysts.

Event details for IGNITE, powered by Info-Tech LIVE, for 2025

Calgary, AB : April 8 , Sheraton Suites Calgary Eau Claire

: , Sheraton Suites Calgary Eau Claire Ottawa, ON : April 9 , The Westin Ottawa

: , The Westin Ottawa Detroit, MI : May 7 , The Westin Book Cadillac Detroit

: , The Westin Book Cadillac Detroit Washington, DC : September 10 , Harborside Hotel

: , Harborside Hotel Dallas, TX : September 23 , The Statler Hotel

Info-Tech's 2025 IGNITE series of events will offer a uniquely tailored experience for IT professionals, designed to bring the essence of Info-Tech's flagship LIVE in Las Vegas event to regional hubs. While providing a more localized one-day format, IGNITE complements the LIVE conference by fostering connections within key geographic areas. With its condensed, high-impact approach, the series serves as both a valuable standalone experience and a preview of the larger conference.

To view the agenda and for more details about each IGNITE event, please visit Info-Tech's Events page.

Media Pass Applications

Media professionals, including journalists, podcasters, and influencers, are invited to attend Info-Tech's IGNITE events to gain exclusive access to research, content, and interviews with industry leaders. To apply for media passes, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software-buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected] .

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X .

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group

Media Contact: Sufyan Al-Hassan, Senior PR Manager, Info-Tech Research Group, [email protected], +1 (888) 670-8889 x2418