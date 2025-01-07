Info-Tech Research Group's Best of 2024 Report Reveals Key Trends Shaping the Future of IT

Info-Tech Research Group, a global leader in IT research and advisory, has recently published its Best of 2024 report. The report highlights IT's focus on foundational improvements in AI, cybersecurity, data quality, and workforce strategies over the past year, positioning organizations to thrive in an era of exponential technologies.

TORONTO, Jan. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Info-Tech Research Group highlights in its recently published Best of 2024 report that exponential advancements in AI and other emerging technologies are reshaping how organizations are preparing for the future. The global research and advisory firm's Best of 2024 report showcases the most sought-after resources and trends that defined IT priorities and strategies over the past year. Based on trending research consumption and insights, the report indicates that IT leaders are prioritizing building strong operational foundations to stay competitive and drive innovation as they look forward to the coming year. The firm explains in the new resource that the technology changes experienced over the past 12 months are not just transforming IT departments but are also influencing broader business strategies and decision-making processes in the long term.

The Best of 2024 report reveals that IT leaders strategically prioritized core areas such as cybersecurity, data quality, and operational efficiency while also addressing emerging opportunities in AI and advanced analytics. Info-Tech's most popular research in 2024 included The CIO Playbook, AI Trends 2025, Tech Trends 2025, and IT Talent Trends 2025, reflecting IT's commitment to aligning technology strategies with organizational goals and addressing both immediate and future challenges.

"Our Best of 2024 report details trends that reflect a critical shift in IT leadership, where the emphasis has moved beyond keeping pace and responding to technological change to actively driving it," says Gord Harrison, Chief Research Officer at Info-Tech Research Group. "Progressive IT leaders are not just addressing immediate needs but are strategically positioning their organizations to harness the transformative potential of exponential technologies like AI and advanced analytics."

Key Highlights from Info-Tech's Best of 2024 Report:

The Best of 2024 report illustrates how IT leaders are going beyond adopting cutting-edge technologies to strategically focus on areas that deliver meaningful outcomes. This approach reinforces IT's role as a critical enabler of innovation and organizational growth.

"Info-Tech's Best of 2024 report underscores our dedication to providing IT leaders with the tools and frameworks they need to turn vision into actionable strategies," says Jack Hakimian, Senior Vice President of Research Development at Info-Tech Research Group. "From AI roadmaps to cybersecurity and talent management, our resources are empowering IT teams to address today's challenges while building capacity for tomorrow's innovations."

As organizations navigate an era of exponential transformation, Info-Tech's research insights emphasize the importance of balancing immediate operational priorities with a strategic, forward-looking approach. The firm's actionable resources enable IT leaders to embrace Exponential IT principles, optimize performance, navigate a fragmented vendor market, and deliver at scale on technology innovation.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Info-Tech's subject matter experts and access to the complete Best of 2024 report

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program.

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com

Media Contact: Sufyan Al-Hassan, Senior PR Manager, Info-Tech Research Group