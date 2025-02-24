Info-Tech Research Group Launches 'Digital Disruption' Podcast: Expect Unfiltered Conversations on the Future of IT

Global research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group has announced the launch of Digital Disruption, a podcast that explores the transformative impact of emerging technologies on businesses and industries. Featuring candid conversations with thought leaders and enterprise executives, the new series provides actionable insights on leveraging emerging technologies to navigate the future of IT.

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Info-Tech Research Group, a global leader in IT research and advisory, has announced the launch of its new video podcast, Digital Disruption, designed to provide IT and business professionals with real-world insights into the technological transformations redefining industries. Hosted by Info-Tech's Geoff Nielson, the podcast will feature candid discussions with thought leaders, innovators, and enterprise executives on harnessing technology to build the organizations of the future. As the host of the new show, Nielson brings over a decade of experience advising C-level executives and driving data-driven strategies, as well as expertise in IT leadership, business transformation, and emerging technologies, to the podcast.

As the pace of technological innovation continues to accelerate exponentially, IT and business leaders need to stay ahead by anticipating and adapting to emerging trends. Info-Tech's Digital Disruption podcast will explore critical topics, including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, leadership, and the evolving role of IT in an era of unprecedented transformation.

"The next industrial revolution is already here, and its impact is reshaping industries globally at an unprecedented pace," says Geoff Nielson, Senior Vice President of Brand at Info-Tech Research Group and host of Digital Disruption. "We're going beyond the buzzwords to uncover how today's most forward-thinking leaders are building and using technology to transform organizations. Our conversations are bold, insightful, and grounded in real-world experience."

Info-Tech's Digital Disruption Podcast: What To Expect

Available on all popular platforms, including YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music, Info-Tech's Digital Disruption podcast will serve as a go-to resource for IT decision-makers, including CIOs, C-suite executives, board members, and technology professionals, offering expert insights and practical strategies on navigating technological change. Listeners can expect episodes to feature some of the following:

Expert Perspectives: Candid discussions with industry leaders and practitioners at the forefront of technological change.





Actionable Insights: Practical strategies for IT leaders to drive innovation, enhance cybersecurity, and navigate AI advancements.





Tech Trend Deep Dives: Exploration of the latest disruptions in digital transformation, enterprise IT, and intelligent automation.





: Exploration of the latest disruptions in digital transformation, enterprise IT, and intelligent automation. Leadership and Strategy: Insights into bridging the gap between technology and business outcomes.

With new episodes released weekly, Info-Tech's Digital Disruption podcast aims to foster a deeper understanding of how IT leaders can shape the future of business.

The podcast is part of the firm's broader commitment to providing industry professionals with strategic guidance, research-driven insights, and practical frameworks to navigate change.

"The goal is to empower decision-makers with the knowledge and confidence to lead through disruption," explains Nielson. "We're creating a space where leaders can engage in meaningful conversations that will influence the future of their organizations."

The first episode of Digital Disruption will launch on February 24, 2025, with special guest Taryn Southern, a storyteller, public speaker, artist, and brand strategist. IT professionals and business leaders are encouraged to subscribe to the podcast and follow Info-Tech Research Group for more information on upcoming episodes.

For more details, visit the Digital Disruption podcast page and follow Info-Tech Research Group on LinkedIn and X for updates. To learn more about guest opportunities and participation in upcoming episodes, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

