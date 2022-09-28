Info-Tech Research Group Announces Leadership Change, Names New CEO as IT Firm Marks 25 Years

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Global IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group has announced a significant change in its executive leadership. Founder Joel McLean is passing the role of Chief Executive Officer to David Godfrey, who has until recently served as the firm's Chief Revenue Officer. McLean will remain Chairman of the firm while Alain Rivard assumes the Chief Revenue Officer position.

David Godfrey, CEO of Info-Tech Research Group (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

"As we mark the 25th anniversary of Info-Tech, we have another milestone in the company's history to acknowledge today," says McLean. "David's combination of experience, knowledge, and drive makes him the ideal fit to lead Info-Tech into its next chapter as CEO. Alain's leadership and sales experience will be key to propelling growth, improving retention, and positively impacting our members as CRO. As I focus on my role as Chairman, my priorities will primarily shift to ongoing research innovation, executive recruiting, and organizational governance."

David Godfrey joined Info-Tech Research Group in 2020 as a sales veteran with three decades in the IT research and advisory field, having led sales teams in Europe and the Americas. Prior to his role at Info-Tech, he was Executive Vice President of Worldwide Sales with Gartner, where he doubled the size of the sales team and delivered 28 quarters of double-digit growth.

"It has been an absolute pleasure to work alongside Joel over the past two years," says Godfrey. "Info-Tech has a tremendous market opportunity, and we are just scratching the surface of what's possible. I am honored to lead such a dedicated group of people as we continue our focus, passion, and dedication to building better research than anyone."

While President of ARIVARD Consulting, Alain Rivard began his career with Info-Tech in 2020 as an external coaching and professional development consultant. Rivard has over 30 years of sales experience, with nearly 20 years at Gartner, where he was Group VP of North and South American Sales. He will be moving into the CRO role as Godfrey takes the helm as CEO.

"I've seen what this firm can do and where it's capable of going," says Rivard. "I am confident that the talent and skills within Info-Tech will allow us to achieve our goals and reach our full growth potential."

With a commitment to providing the best research through transformational insights; groundbreaking, data-driven frameworks; and easy-to-use, consulting-quality deliverables, Info-Tech is also marking 25 years since its launch in September 1997. Today, with nearly 1,300 employees, over 240 open career opportunities, and offices in Canada, the US, and Australia, Info-Tech is one of North America's fastest-growing full-service IT analyst firms.

To learn more about Info-Tech Research Group and to download the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading information technology research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT professionals. The company produces unbiased and highly relevant research to help CIOs and IT leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For 25 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with IT teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and over 200 IT and Industry analysts through the ITRG Media Insiders Program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group

For further information: Media Contact: Sufyan Al-Hassan, PR Manager, Info-Tech Research Group, [email protected] | +1 (888) 670-8889 x2418