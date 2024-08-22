Info-Tech Research Group Announces Four New Executive Appointments

As Info-Tech Research Group continues its expansion across global markets, the research and advisory firm has announced strategic leadership changes to its executive team that further highlight the firm's commitment to sustained growth.

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Info-Tech Research Group has appointed four new roles to its executive leadership team. These additions to senior leadership reflect business growth ambitions and better position the firm to accelerate its global expansion, including in the North American, UK, US, and APAC regions.

The list of promotions to the global IT research and advisory firm's leadership team includes the appointments of Michael Alemany to the role of Senior Vice President (SVP), Commercial Operations & Corporate Strategy; Randi Amaral to the role of Executive Vice President (EVP), North America Field & Inside Engage; Ryan Huggett to the role of Chief Legal Officer (CLO); and Hannes Scheidegger to the role of Chief Global Services Officer (CGSO).

"As Info-Tech Research Group continues to rapidly grow and capture market share, we are committed to adjusting our leadership structure to best support our team members, organizational goals, and our members around the world," says Tom Zehren, chief executive officer (CEO) of Info-Tech Research Group. "Michael Alemany, Randi Amaral, Ryan Huggett, and Hannes Scheidegger personify Info-Tech's core values of delivering excellence and unparalleled value to our members."

Michael Alemany joined Info-Tech in 2022 as a founding member of the AI & Digital Transformation practice and has previously held the role of Vice President of Strategic Projects. In this role, he was responsible for designing and executing large-scale, cross-functional projects to drive top-line growth and operational improvements. Prior to joining Info-Tech, Alemany was Vice President of Product Strategy & Operations in Sabre's Hospitality Solutions business, where he led multiple E2E transformation programs, and a Senior Engagement Manager with McKinsey & Company, serving clients across industries on transformation, strategy, operations, and organizational design.

Randi Amaral has held a variety of roles within the organization over the past 18 years, ranging from Sales Manager to Director of Marketing to her most recent role, Senior Vice President of Member Services. With a diverse array of experiences under her belt, Amaral motivates her team members to achieve their goals with an earned understanding of the inner workings of the team and organization. Stepping into the position of EVP, North America Field & Inside Engage, Amaral's leadership will play a critical role in enhancing the company's engagement strategies and expanding its footprint in North America. Before joining Info-Tech, Amaral was an account manager at Pitney Bowes Canada and general manager at GoodLife Fitness Clubs.

Ryan Huggett has acted as general counsel to Info-Tech Research Group and all its divisions to provide strategic legal advice on every facet of the business since joining the firm in 2016. His close working relationships with internal stakeholders and his deep knowledge of Info-Tech's business operations have helped drive company objectives while also providing an unparalleled level of service to clients. Prior to joining Info-Tech, Huggett held law firm and in-house counsel positions and leadership roles in policy development, the financial regulatory sector, and consulting.

Hannes Scheidegger is responsible for high-impact service delivery to Info-Tech's members. With over 20 years of experience as a senior leader in the IT research and consulting business, Scheidegger joined Info-Tech in 2020 and was instrumental in transforming Info-Tech's market approach in the public sector. He most recently served as Info-Tech's Senior Vice President of Global Services and Consulting. Scheidegger has deep industry knowledge and understanding of industry trends, client needs, and systematic IT improvement efforts in the commercial and public sector. Before joining Info-Tech, Scheidegger spent over 14 years with Gartner as an IT strategy consultant with a track record of double-digit year-over-year growth for nine consecutive years.

Amid rapid technological advancements, including generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI) and Exponential IT, Info-Tech Research Group implements strategic decisions that continue to enable and support advancement in the IT industry. With offices in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia, the firm champions world-class research, products, and services that empower its member organizations to thrive in the ever-evolving future of work.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

