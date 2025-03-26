Info-Tech LIVE 2025 Reveals First Featured Speakers for Premier Las Vegas IT Conference in June

Info-Tech LIVE 2025, set to take place June 10–12, 2025, at The Bellagio in Las Vegas, has unveiled its first round of featured speakers who will deliver research-driven insights on the most pressing issues facing IT leaders today. From AI strategy and cybersecurity to workforce transformation and IT leadership, Info-Tech LIVE's 2025 sessions will equip attendees with practical strategies to lead through change and build future-ready organizations.

TORONTO, March 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Info-Tech Research Group, a global IT research and advisory firm, has announced the first round of featured speakers for Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Las Vegas, the firm's annual IT conference. Returning to Las Vegas June 10–12 at The Bellagio, the highly-anticipated three-day event will feature sessions led by expert strategists and thought leaders, offering practical guidance to help the over 4000 CIOs, CDOs, CISOs, and IT leaders expected to be in attendance tackle today's most urgent challenges, from scaling AI and securing infrastructure to navigating organizational transformation.

Info-Tech LIVE is designed to equip IT professionals with actionable research, hands-on workshops, and peer-driven insights. From analyst-led sessions to one-on-one advisory opportunities, the event delivers practical value for attendees across every sector of the IT landscape.

Each of the expert speakers will showcase insights grounded in Info-Tech's research, offering practical strategies to help technology leaders drive innovation, manage risk, and align IT efforts with business goals. With a focus on real-world application, these sessions will highlight both the challenges and opportunities facing CIOs and their teams in an era of exponential change.

Featured Speakers at Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Las Vegas:

Robert Garmaise , VP, AI Research, Info-Tech Research Group

Robert Garmaise , VP, AI Research, Info-Tech Research Group

A former Chief Innovation Officer and senior executive at McKinsey and Microsoft, Robert Garmaise brings expertise on business transformation, AI, and the future of work. With experience leading innovation in both corporate and consulting environments, Garmaise offers a strategic perspective on how emerging technologies can reshape enterprise operations and decision-making. Garmaise will explore the critical capabilities leaders need to harness AI responsibly and effectively.





Gord Harrison , Chief Research Officer, Info-Tech Research Group

With more than two decades at Info-Tech, Gord Harrison will share strategic guidance drawn from the firm's extensive research library and client advisory work. As a key architect of the firm's research direction, Harrison brings a comprehensive understanding of IT's evolving mandate across industries. Harrison's insights will offer a forward-looking perspective on IT's role in enabling enterprise-wide transformation.





Isabelle Hertanto , AVP, Research Development, Info-Tech Research Group

Isabelle Hertanto's background spans cybersecurity strategy, national security operations, and digital policy. Hertanto's experience supporting national security efforts and advising across sectors provides a multifaceted lens to enterprise risk, governance, and the shifting cyber landscape. Hertanto will cover a nuanced view of how evolving cyber threats and regulatory expectations are reshaping IT leadership priorities.





Carlene McCubbin , AVP, Research Development, Info-Tech Research Group

Carlene McCubbin will explore the intersection of workforce development, digital experience, and organizational transformation, highlighting leadership practices that help CIOs lead with confidence in dynamic environments. Bringing deep experience working with a diverse range of clients, McCubbin will offer practical insight into the challenges of building agile, people-centered IT strategies.





Mark Roman , Managing Partner, Info-Tech Research Group

Based on decades of experience as a CIO and IT strategy advisor in the education sector, Mark Roman will offer insights into leading technology transformation in mission-driven organizations. With a cross-sector leadership background, Roman will speak to the unique needs of public sector and institutional IT environments.

Further details on keynote speakers and agenda will be announced in the coming weeks and months. Follow Info-Tech Research Group on LinkedIn and X for updates.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software-buying insights.

