Info-Tech LIVE 2025 Expands Speaker Lineup for IT Conference at the Bellagio in Las Vegas in June

Building on its initial lineup, Info-Tech Research Group has announced another cohort of featured speakers for its flagship IT conference, Info-Tech LIVE 2025. Taking place June 10–12 at The Bellagio in Las Vegas, the three-day event will bring together global technology leaders for practical insights, peer networking, and research-backed strategies to help organizations meet the moment and plan for what's next for IT.

TORONTO, April 8, 2025 /CNW/ - In the lead-up to the highly anticipated Info-Tech LIVE 2025 event in Las Vegas, Info-Tech Research Group, a global IT research and advisory firm, has unveiled its second group of featured speakers for the Las Vegas conference, happening June 10-12 at the Bellagio. Representing a wide range of roles and specializations across the firm, the latest cohort of conference speakers will offer attendees actionable guidance rooted in decades of collective experience across sectors, including public service, product strategy, engineering, and advisory services.

Info-Tech Research Group has announced another cohort of featured speakers for its flagship IT conference, Info-Tech LIVE 2025, taking place June 10–12 at The Bellagio in Las Vegas. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

"Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Las Vegas is a space where we bring experience to the forefront, translating lessons from real-world delivery, product development, and advisory work into practical guidance for today's IT leaders," says Chief Research Officer at Info-Tech Research Group, Gord Harrison. "This group of expert speakers offers perspectives that are grounded, diverse, and deeply relevant to the challenges IT is navigating right now."

Featured Speakers at Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Las Vegas:

The following group of speakers will bring varied perspectives from across the firm, offering practical takeaways drawn from lived experience in areas like product innovation, advisory services, and executive engagement. Each of these sessions will speak directly to the opportunities and pressures facing today's IT decision-makers, with a focus on what works in the field.

Sharon Foltz , Managing Partner, Info-Tech Research Group

With over 20 years of IT experience across global industries, including gaming, hospitality, financial services, and the public sector, Sharon Foltz is known for building strong executive relationships and ensuring members achieve maximum value from their engagements. At Info-Tech, Foltz combines technical background and facilitation skills to help clients accelerate their strategic goals.

Ari Glaizel , AVP, Research Development, Info-Tech Research Group

Ari Glaizel leads with a product-first mindset and deep expertise in application delivery. Glaizel brings years of experience building product organizations and delivering high-value research to help IT leaders implement scalable, sustainable solutions. Glaizel's approach to team-building and mentoring has shaped the next generation of product professionals, both inside Info-Tech and beyond.

Becca Mackey , SVP, Global Events, Info-Tech Research Group Drawing on 15 years of experience in strategic project management and service delivery, Becca Mackey oversees the quality and operations of Info-Tech's Research Division. Mackey's background in launching centers of excellence and building integrated support systems makes her a trusted voice on process excellence, talent development, and cross-functional alignment.

Hannes Scheidegger , Chief Global Services Officer, Info-Tech Research Group

A consulting leader with deep roots in both the public and commercial sectors, Hannes Scheidegger brings over two decades of experience helping organizations drive IT improvement and measurable results. At Info-Tech, Scheidegger leads the firm's global services programs, focusing on high-impact delivery, executive engagement, and long-term member success.

Allison Straker , Principal Advisory Director, Info-Tech Research Group

Allison Straker brings a unique combination of advisory depth and user-centered design thinking. With nearly 20 years in IT, Straker's background in business analysis and UX helps organizations align their systems and strategies with real user needs. Straker is a recognized voice in the analyst community and is known for assisting clients in driving meaningful change through well-designed solutions.

Jim Williams , VP, Product Management, Info-Tech Research Group

Jim Williams oversees Info-Tech's suite of digital and service products, applying insights gained from a career spanning major global organizations and multiple advanced engineering roles. With 12 U.S. patents and degrees from Stanford , UCLA , and Northwestern, Williams brings both visionary thinking and practical experience across product development, engineering, and business performance.

The annual Info-Tech LIVE conference is built to connect IT leaders with the people, tools, and strategies they need to lead with confidence. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore real-world research, join interactive sessions, and engage with peers and analysts on the priorities that matter most right now.

Further details on keynote speakers and agenda will be announced in the coming weeks and months. Follow Info-Tech Research Group on LinkedIn and X for updates.

Media Passes for Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Las Vegas

Media professionals, including journalists, podcasters, and influencers, are invited to attend Info-Tech LIVE 2025 to gain exclusive access to research, content, and interviews with industry leaders. For those unable to attend in person, Info-Tech offers a digital pass option, providing access to live-streamed keynotes, select sessions, and exclusive virtual interviews with speakers and analysts.

Media professionals looking to apply for in-person or digital passes can contact [email protected] to secure their spot and cover the latest advancements in IT directly from the event or remotely.

Exhibitor Opportunities

Exhibitors are also invited to be part of Info-Tech LIVE and showcase their products and services to a highly engaged audience of IT decision-makers. For more information about becoming an Info-Tech LIVE exhibitor, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software-buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group

Media Contact: Sufyan Al-Hassan, Senior PR Manager, Info-Tech Research Group, [email protected], +1 (888) 670-8889 x2418