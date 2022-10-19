Influential Canadians Named Global Citizen's Champions of Change

Elladj Baldé, Jessi Cruickshank, Lesley Hampton, Mike Morrison and Justin Wu

Urge Canadians to Join Global Citizen's Movement to End Extreme Poverty Now

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - International advocacy organization Global Citizen is joining forces with a cohort of influential Canadians, Elladj Baldé, Jessi Cruickshank, Lesley Hampton, Mike Morrison and Justin Wu, who will lend their voices to its mission to end extreme poverty as Champions of Change.

United by a mutual mission, the Champions of Change will work with Global Citizen to raise awareness of the systemic causes and impacts of extreme poverty and promote action towards four key areas aligned with Global Citizen's 2022 End Extreme Poverty NOW campaign:

Breaking systemic barriers that keep people trapped in poverty to advance human rights and ensure health and economic justice for all. Taking climate action to ensure governments meet promises to keep global warming below 1.5°C and help those already suffering from the impacts of climate change and growing food insecurity. Empowering young women and adolescent girls. Supporting and defending advocacy to amplify marginalized voices and protect the right of anyone to speak freely, dissent and organize, without fear of reprisals or violence.

"As we accelerate our advocacy in Canada, we're excited to be partnering with a group of inspiring Canadians whose passion for creating lasting impact matches ours," said Caralene Robinson, Chief Growth Officer, Global Citizen. "Together we will leverage the power of collective voices to educate and inspire Canadians looking to bring about tangible change to help lift up the 800 million people currently living in extreme poverty."

About the Champions of Change

Elladj Baldé, Professional figure skater – Elladj will focus his advocacy efforts around breaking systemic barriers and climate action.



"I'm honoured to be a Global Citizen Champion of Change, helping to advocate and drive awareness around many of the causes and issues close to my heart. Global Citizen is inspirational in highlighting so many imperative issues including systemic barriers and the eradication of poverty both in Canada and globally, and my involvement echoes their mission."

Jessi Cruickshank , Comedian and TV personality – Jessi will focus her advocacy efforts around empowering young women and adolescent girls and climate action.



"As a parent, I want my kids to grow up in a world where women and girls have equal rights and the climate crisis is under control. Through my work with Global Citizen, I hope my actions will push the needle in the right direction to help create positive change and inspire others to do the same."

Lesley Hampton , Multi-award winning Anishinaabe artist, model, speaker, and fashion designer – Lesley will focus her advocacy efforts around breaking systemic barriers.



"As a Champion of Change, I'm looking forward to further advocating for equality, diversity and authentic representation. I hope that my actions will motivate others to think differently and bring positive change to the world."

Mike Morrison , Writer, speaker, podcaster and community builder – Mike will focus his advocacy efforts around breaking systemic barriers, defending advocacy and climate.



"One of the reasons I'm excited to be a part of Global Citizen is that, to me, it's all about how a bunch of little steps can create a big change. I think people look out into the crowds of protests and rallies and get intimidated. But I think that's a type of protest, there's lots of ways to help create change in the world, and I think that Global Citizen is a way to start making a difference at your own pace and comfort level. And before you know it, you'll be addicted to activism."

Justin Wu , Director and photographer – Justin will focus his advocacy efforts around breaking systemic barriers.



"As a firm believer of education and the importance of giving back, I'm thrilled to join the Global Citizen family and be a Champion of Change. It's an opportunity to connect and engage with the next generation so that they themselves can be leaders and forge a better future. I'm looking forward to shining a light on global issues and helping create solutions so we can all live in a better world."

CLICK HERE FOR THE COMPLETE RELEASE.

SOURCE Global Citizen

For further information: Media Inquiries: Coveted Co. on behalf of Global Citizen, Jacqueline Darling, [email protected]