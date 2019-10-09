InfinityQS Earns Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan for its SPC-powered Cloud-native Quality Intelligence Platform, Enact®

"Enact helps companies aggregate and analyze quality data from all production processes in a single standardized format. Organizations can look at the data from a site, regional, consolidated site, or division level, even all the way up to the corporate level," said Sankara Narayanan, Senior Industry Analyst. "Important components of Enact's enterprise design that enables this visibility and intelligence include its centralized engine and unified data repository. This centralized engine connects every site to the same, singular database in Microsoft Azure to allow an organization to standardize across many sites and achieve consistency."

Enact has an intuitive, role-based dashboard that can be used without requiring configuration. The dashboard self-populates and is designed to display details relevant to specific users based on their roles, which include security permissions and relevance to their device. In addition, users can 'favorite' the information that is of interest to them or information they use most often. Instead of relying solely on traditional quality metrics, InfinityQS has devised a unique grading feature that is a meaningful, actionable site metric for each critical element. The actionable intelligence enabled by grading provides companies with an innovative and highly efficient way to keep track of every ongoing operation and to prioritize resources and investment allotments.

Furthermore, Enact delivers unique mobility and responsiveness. To render an enriched user experience, the solution incorporates a responsive design and adapts to the resolution of all types of devices, such as computer screens, tablets, and smartphones. Because most Enact customers have global operations and deploy the platform in multiple sites, the solution's built-in, multi-lingual support makes it ideal for global, large-scale deployments. Enact's help system and interface is available in an expanding array of languages, and the entire system can be efficiently adapted for additional languages.

"Using InfinityQS's unique Excellence Loop philosophy, companies can transform their businesses by reducing costs, increasing profitability, and making better and quicker operational decisions. The concept of an Excellence Loop starts with enterprise visibility, with the ability to see data from various work areas and using that data to gain insights for optimizing operations," noted Sankara Narayanan. "With its functionality-rich platform and focus on innovation, InfinityQS has clearly established a leading position for itself in the market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the solution's quality and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About InfinityQS

Celebrating its 30th year, InfinityQS is the leading global provider of Manufacturing Quality Intelligence software and services. Powered by a robust Statistical Process Control (SPC) analytics engine, the company's solutions—Enact® and ProFicient™—deliver unparalleled visibility and strategic insight across the enterprise, from the shop floor to the boardroom. This extensive deep-dive capability enables manufacturers to improve product quality; decrease cost and risk; improve compliance; and make strategic, data-driven business decisions. Headquartered near Washington, D.C. and with offices in Seattle, London, and Beijing, InfinityQS has thousands of customers around the world, including Ball Corporation, Boston Scientific, Graham Packaging, and Medtronic. For more information, visit www.infinityqs.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

