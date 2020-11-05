INEO Welcoming Network Expansion Continues

INEO continues to expand its Welcoming Network adding stores in Kelowna, BC.

SURREY, BC, Nov. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - INEO Tech Corp. (TSX-V: INEO) ("INEO" or the "Company"), an innovative provider of location based digital advertising, data analytics and loss prevention solutions for retailers, today announced the installation of the first five stores in a planned expansion of the INEO Welcoming Network to the Okanagan Valley Region. With this expansion, the INEO Welcoming Network now has a presence in all the major markets in BC and Alberta.

"We are executing on our strategy of building a large network of high-quality retail liquor stores to showcase our ability to scale operationally," commented Kyle Hall, CEO of INEO. "This operational scale is vital to our next phase of business with national and international retailers. Our technology is not in question as we have already proven it to be superior to any comparative product and our core patent cements our technology path forward. Adding more stores and more regions strengthens our position of proving out the robustness of our organization and will turn into more agreements with retailers in the next few months."

About INEO:

INEO Tech Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc., provides retailers with the INEO Welcoming Network, a patented in-store and online location-based advertising network that enhances the customer experience, monetizes the entrances of retail stores and protects against retail theft. The INEO Welcoming Network is a revolutionary cloud-based digital advertising and data analytics system, which sends customized advertising to digital screens integrated with theft detection sensor gates at the entrance of retail stores. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, Canada and publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "INEO". For more information please visit www.ineosolutionsinc.com.

For further information: Pardeep S. Sangha, Investor Relations, INEO Tech Corp., [email protected], (604) 572-6392