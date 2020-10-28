INEO Partners with Hivestack for Programmatic Advertising

INEO's network of premium retail advertising screens connects to Hivestack's digital-out-of-home programmatic advertising platform to deliver targeted location-based advertising.

SURREY, BC, Oct. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) ("INEO" or the "Company"), an innovative provider of location based digital advertising, data analytics and loss prevention solutions for retailers, today announced a new partnership which connects INEO's network of premium retail advertising screens to Hivestack's programmatic advertising platform. Hivestack is a leading global programmatic digital-out-of-home (DOOH) ad tech platform. This partnership will give advertisers who utilize the Hivestack platform access to ad space on INEO's network of Welcoming Network screens uniquely located at the entrances of retail stores.

"Having our retail Welcoming Network advertising screens available on the Hivestack platform will allow us to accelerate our growth and generate new revenue streams from a large pool of advertisers including some of the largest global brands," commented Kyle Hall, CEO of INEO. "We look forward to working closely with Hivestack and their customers to deliver exceptional location-based advertising campaigns."

Since the re-opening of retail locations this past summer, INEO has been aggressively ramping up installations of its proprietary Welcoming Network resulting in the Company expanding its reach to approximately 1.5 million motivated shoppers per month. In addition, INEO has a robust pipeline of retail locations ready to install its Welcoming Network screens, which will further increase the foot traffic of motivated shoppers per month across its network. The combination of INEO's Welcoming Network, which includes its proprietary customer analytics and artificial intelligence systems, together with the Hivestack platform allows INEO to deliver a unique location-based value proposition to brands, marketers and retailers.

About INEO:

INEO Tech Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc., provides retailers with the INEO Welcoming Network, a patented in-store and online location-based advertising network that enhances the customer experience, monetizes the entrances of retail stores and protects against retail theft. The INEO Welcoming Network is a revolutionary cloud-based digital advertising and data analytics system, which sends customized advertising to digital screens integrated with theft detection sensor gates at the entrance of retail stores. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, Canada and publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "INEO". For more information please visit www.ineosolutionsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the disclosure document, any information released or received with respect to the Company may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Important factors – including the availability of funds, acceptance of the Company's products, competition, and general market conditions – that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed on SEDAR, including the Company's Filing Statement dated January 20, 2020 (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Pardeep S. Sangha, Investor Relations, INEO Tech Corp., [email protected], (604) 572-6392