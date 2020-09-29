INEO Announces Strategic Advertisement Partnership with Consumer Media Solutions

Consumer Media Solutions to provide brands and advertisers with access to INEO's premium targeted location-based retail advertising space

SURREY, BC, Sept. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - INEO Tech Corp. (TSX-V: INEO), an innovative provider of location-based digital advertising and data analytics through its patented Customer Welcoming Systems, is pleased to announce a partnership with Consumer Media Solutions Inc., a Toronto-based media sales organization. Consumer Media Solutions has been successfully selling digital and traditional advertising on a national level since 2005 with a staff of seasoned sales reps.

"We are excited to be working with the experienced sales team at Consumer Media Solutions," said Kyle Hall, CEO of INEO. "Consumer Media Solutions has long standing relationships with advertising agencies and media buyers across North America who can fill our digital screens with targeted advertising content."

Phil Goddard, founder and CEO of Consumer Media Solutions commented, "We are looking forward to providing out-of-home advertising on INEO's growing network of retail Welcoming Systems. Consumer Media Solutions has previously delivered advertising for digital screens located in many locations, including a large convenience store network, to advertisers and brands who we believe would benefit from increased exposure on INEO's network."

INEO's patented Welcoming System now reaches approximately 1.5 million motivated shoppers each month. This partnership between INEO and Consumer Media Solutions will utilize INEO's intelligent demographic and analytics data to enable unprecedented visibility and targeting for location-based advertising by advertisers and brands.

About INEO:

INEO Solutions Inc., provides retailers with The Welcoming System, a patented in-store and online advertising platform that enhances the customer experience, monetizes the entrances of retail stores and protects against retail theft. The Welcoming System is a revolutionary cloud-based digital advertising and data analytics system, which sends customized advertising to digital screens integrated with theft detection sensor gates at the entrance of retail stores. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, Canada and publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol (INEO-V)

Forward-Looking Statements:

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the disclosure document, any information released or received with respect to the Company may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Important factors – including the availability of funds, acceptance of the Company's products, competition, and general market conditions – that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed on SEDAR, including the Company's Filing Statement dated January 20, 2020 (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

