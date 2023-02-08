The INEO Welcoming Greeter is a stand-alone pedestal-based advertising display which delivers expanded messaging and increased advertising capabilities for retailers.

INEO is now positioned with the most complete and comprehensive suite of Retail Media Network products for retailers, with systems built for every part of the retail store.

SURREY, BC, Feb. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF) (the "Company" or "INEO"), the innovative developer and operator of the INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers, is pleased to announce the Company's latest product innovation, the INEO Welcoming Greeter. The Welcoming Greeter is a stand-alone pedestal-based advertising display which delivers expanded messaging and increased advertising capabilities for retailers. With the debut of the INEO Welcoming Greeter, INEO has one of the most comprehensive and complete suites of Retail Media Network products on the market. The INEO Welcoming Greeter is designed to work in conjunction with the other components of the INEO Welcoming System ecosystem of Retail Media Network products including the Welcoming Pedestal, the Welcoming G.A.T.E., the dual screen Welcoming DUO product and Welcoming Player. Retailers can pair the Welcoming Greeter with INEO's other products to broaden their digital advertising coverage across the entirety of a retail location.

INEO Adds Welcoming Greeter to its Suite of Retail Media Network Products for Retailers. The INEO Welcoming Greeter is a stand-alone pedestal-based advertising display which delivers expanded messaging and increased advertising capabilities for retailers. INEO is now positioned with the most complete and comprehensive suite of Retail Media Network products for retailers, with systems built for every part of the retail store. (CNW Group/INEO Tech Corp.)

"INEO is rapidly building momentum with opportunities to deploy its technology in various new and existing retail partners," stated Kyle Hall, CEO of INEO. "The patented INEO Welcoming System technology is gaining traction because of its extraordinary Retail Media capabilities combined with its amazing loss prevention capabilities. Once the INEO Welcoming System is deployed in store, INEO is able to introduce additional products such as the INEO Welcoming Player and our newest product, the INEO Welcoming Greeter, which can work in tandem with the retailers' existing systems to provide a complete Digital Out-Of-Home (DOOH) advertising system throughout the store. With the additional number of INEO customer messaging and advertising screens in each retail store, INEO and its retail partners gain more revenue generating opportunities with advertisers."

The INEO Welcoming Greeter utilizes the proven form factor of the INEO Welcoming Pedestal but without the elements of retail loss prevention. Instead, it utilizes a subset of the INEO Welcoming System electronics combined with enhanced on-system graphics to deliver welcoming messaging/advertising to customers anywhere in the store. Like the other INEO products, each INEO Welcoming Greeter only needs low voltage power and is integrated wirelessly with the INEO Welcoming System for media delivery, monitoring and updating. Additionally, the non-display portion of the system's exterior can incorporate additional graphical features including customized skins specific to the retailer. INEO, working with an as yet undisclosed partner, has also built in AI capabilities to allow the INEO Welcoming Greeter to communicate with customers via an audio enabled chatbot. Furthermore, INEO is building in hand gesture recognition capabilities via its partner GestureTek. These additional interactive measures will simultaneously increase customer satisfaction and time spent in-store while increasing brand perception through immersive experiences.

INEO Tech Corp.

Per: "Kyle Hall"

Kyle Hall, Chief Executive Officer and Director

About INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: (TSXV: INEO ) (OTCQB: INEOF)

INEO Tech Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc., operates the INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers. INEO's patented technology integrates and monetizes digital screens with theft detection sensor gates at the entrance of retail stores. The Company's cloud-based platform uses IoT (Internet of Things) and AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology to deliver customized digital advertising to each retail location based on the demographic mix, such as age and gender, of customer traffic at each location. The Company also deploys the INEO Welcoming Network technology through a SaaS-based solution to larger retail chains. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, Canada and publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "INEO" and on the OTCQB-Venture Market under the symbol "INEOF".

For more information please visit:

Website: www.ineosolutionsinc.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ineosolutions

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ineosolutionsinc

Instagram: www.instagram.com/ineosolutionsinc

Twitter: www.twitter.com/INEOsolutions

Forward-Looking Statements

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the disclosure document, any information released or received with respect to the Company may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Important factors – including the availability of funds, acceptance of the Company's products, competition, and general market conditions – that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed on SEDAR, including the Annual Information Form for the year ended June 30, 2022 filed on SEDAR on November 4, 2022. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE INEO Tech Corp.

For further information: Paviter Sangha, Investor Relations, INEO Tech Corp., [email protected], (604) 572-6392