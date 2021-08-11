INEO Adds Advertising Industry Veteran to Management Team

Halbach has been a trailblazer in the advertising industry leading global teams for DDB and a variety of other agencies over the past 30 years. He also built and sold a Digital-Out-Of-Home (DOOH) advertising company, iPorta, which specialized in interactive screens placed in medical waiting rooms. At the time of sale, iPorta had over 1000 screens in place and had long term advertising contracts with many large brands including P&G, GlaxoSmithKlein, Nestle and TD Financial.

"Frank is a proven leader who brings a wealth of global media and advertising experience to the Company," said Kyle Hall, CEO of INEO. "Frank has been extremely successful in his advertising industry career and understands the changing environment of the Digital-Out-Of-Home marketplace including where INEO is bringing innovative new solutions. We are very pleased to have Frank join our team and lead our growth in the advertising aspects of our business. With the hiring of Frank, and increased volumes through our programmatic advertising partner Hivestack, the Company's agreement with Consumer Media Solutions has come to an end. I want to thank them for all of the work they did to get our advertising business off the ground."

"I'm thrilled to be joining INEO at such an exciting time in the Company's history," stated Frank Halbach. "The combination of the INEO Welcoming System's location within the retail store and the data analytics the system collects is a dream come true for advertisers and brands. I believe INEO is extremely well positioned for explosive growth given the Company's large pipeline of opportunities for its Welcoming Systems."

For more information please visit: www.ineosolutionsinc.com.

About INEO Tech Corp.

INEO Tech Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc., provides retailers, advertisers and brands with The INEO Welcoming Network, a patented in-store and online location-based advertising network which enhances the customer experience, monetizes the entrances of retail stores and protects against retail theft. The INEO Welcoming Network is a revolutionary cloud-based digital advertising and data analytics system, which sends customized advertising to digital screens integrated with theft detection sensor gates at the entrance of retail stores. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, Canada and publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "INEO".

Forward-Looking Statements

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the disclosure document, any information released or received with respect to the Company may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Important factors – including the availability of funds, acceptance of the Company's products, competition, and general market conditions – that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed on SEDAR, including the Annual Information Form for the year ended June 30, 2020 filed on SEDAR December 3, 2020 . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE INEO Tech Corp.

For further information: Pardeep Sangha, Investor Relations, INEO Tech Corp., [email protected], (604) 572-6392; Stuart Martin, Media Relations Manager, INEO Tech Corp., [email protected], 604-445-4675