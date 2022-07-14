INDYCAR's Honda Indy Toronto live on SiriusXM Canada

SiriusXM listeners get the live turn-by-turn broadcast of one of the biggest events on the INDYCAR calendar this Sunday, July 17

TORONTO, July 14, 2022 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada, which airs live broadcasts of every NTT INDYCAR® SERIES race, announced today its on-track and off-track programming plans for the 34th annual Honda Indy Toronto.

This year's race marks the first time the series has returned to Canada since 2019, with the 2020 and 2021 editions canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and SiriusXM Canada will be the exclusive audio home.

SiriusXM Canada is teaming up with Meyer Shank Racing to sponsor both Indy cars taking part in the event. Four-time Indianapolis 500 champion Helio Castroneves will pilot the No. 06 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda that he drives for Meyer Shank Racing. Joining him is his MSR teammate, 2019 Indy 500 winner and 2016 NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Simon Pagenaud, who will drive the No. 60 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda. Pagenaud is also the reigning winner of the Honda Indy Toronto, capturing a win in 2019.

"We're excited to have INDYCAR back live in Toronto and to give our listeners front seat access to all the action as the exclusive audio home for the race," said Mark Redmond, President & CEO, SiriusXM Canada. "SiriusXM has a long-standing history with the Meyer Shank team, and we wish Helio and Simon all the best in the races."

SiriusXM listeners will have access to the live call of the race from the Exhibition Place grounds in Toronto this Sunday, July 17. Pre-race coverage begins at 3:00pm ET , with the green flag scheduled for approximately 3:30 pm ET , on SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation (SiriusXM channel 160) and NBC Sports Audio (SiriusXM channel 85).

In addition, all practice and qualifying sessions happening on Friday, July 15, and Saturday, July 16, in Toronto will also air live on SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation.

As part of race day coverage, listeners can tune in to encore presentations of a pair of weekly SiriusXM IndyCar programs:

Off Track with Hinch & Rossi: Off Track with Hinch and Rossi, hosted by drivers James Hinchcliffe and Alexander Rossi will air Sunday, July 17 at 1:00pm ET. Hinchcliffe is a six-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES race winner who has competed in the Indy 500 11 times. Rossi, a seven-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES race winner, won the Indianapolis 500 in 2016 as the first American rookie to win at Indianapolis since 1928.

Brick-by-Brick: Brick by Brick, SiriusXM's exclusive INDYCAR show hosted by 2013 Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan and Jack Arute will air at 2:00pm ET on Sunday, July 17 featuring popular Canadian-born drivers and racing commentators James Hinchcliffe and Paul Tracy.

Listeners can also stream the live races and on-demand replays via the SXM App, available on a wide range of mobile and internet-connected devices, including streaming media players, smart TVs and speakers. Visit SiriusXM.ca/ways-to-listen to learn more.

