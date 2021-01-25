Industry-wide Standards Needed to Limit Escalating Cyber Attacks

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Cyber-attacks – targeting everything from personal information to critical local and national infrastructure – have dramatically increased in recent years as we participate more and more in the digital economy. This rising threat calls for immediate attention from policymakers, who must confront a range of challenges, including:

the general public's relatively poor digital literacy, which often provides an entry point for cyberattack;

the heightened vulnerability of smaller institutions such as cities and small- or medium-sized enterprises, which are less likely to invest in critical defences;

the need for more flexible policy responses to permit innovative new ways to protect critical infrastructure, including the telecommunication industry.

The fast-evolving technology environment is creating an escalating security challenge for all participants. Strengthening policing efforts against cyber criminality is a challenging but necessary process. A new report – by leading global consultancy firm Roland Berger and Huawei Canada – explores and analyzes the crucial steps needed to mitigate cybersecurity threats. The report reaches the conclusion that implementing simple standards and applying proper accountability would help to reduce the risk for participants in the digital economy.

"As vulnerabilities increase, so does the need for swift and meaningful action to strengthen cyber security," said Olivera Zatezalo, Chief Security Officer at Huawei Canada. "With innovative solutions – and a focus on testing and securing a broad range of equipment, regardless of vendor – we can put ourselves in a better position to defend against cyberattacks and protect the privacy and data of Canadians."

''Trusting our critical infrastructure is key in these challenging times and will be critical as we continue to evolve our digital lifestyle," said Wim D'Hondt, Partner, Technology, Telco and Media, Roland Berger Canada. "Canada should equip itself with appropriate sovereignty and capabilities to safeguard our prosperity and privacy.''

"We agree with the insights from this report, particularly with regards to the need for international standards and testing protocols that ensure interoperability and secure operations of critical infrastructure without stifling innovation. Testing and validation needs to be objective, thorough and consistent before being introduced into critical infrastructure supply chains," said Tyson Johnson, CEO, CyberNB | CIPnet.

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Huawei's end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.

At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 194,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company wholly owned by its employees.

Established in 2008, Huawei Canada ranks amongst the top corporate R&D investors in the country and is committed to connecting Canadians for a better, brighter future.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei

http://www.twitter.com/Huawei

http://www.facebook.com/Huawei

http://www.youtube.com/Huawei

SOURCE Huawei Canada

For further information: Peter Akman, Huawei Canada, Mobile: 416-937-3358, Email: [email protected]