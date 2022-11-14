Industry leaders, developers, academia, and students gather this week at WeaveSphere to address talent shortage

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, WeaveSphere announced that more than 1,000 developers, industry leaders, academics, and students will converge at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre November 15-17 to discuss collaboration and employment opportunities using tech and innovation to solve real-world problems.

As a 2021 Information and Communications Technology Council report forecasts, 11% of all employment in Canada will be in the digital economy by 2025, requiring 250,000 more people to fill roles. 80% of businesses surveyed by KPMG say they need more workers with digital skills.

"Technology is advancing at an unprecedented pace. Occupations we could never have imagined 50 or even 10 years ago are commonplace now, and this is a critical moment for Canadian organizations to invest and upskill talent in key growth areas," said Frank Attaie, General Manager, Technology for IBM Canada. "Curating opportunities like this for collaboration between business leaders, developers, academia and students can help close this skills gap."

Attendees include researchers, academics and students from Canada's most prestigious universities and technical institutions, as well as globally recognized and distinguished technology and innovation leaders. Industry guests include global organizations committed to fostering innovation and providing employment opportunities to individuals looking to apply their knowledge and experience within a business environment.

At WeaveSphere, guests have the opportunity to create connections with talent working in more than a dozen industries. Attendees can also make industry connections at Innovation Valley, the conference's gathering space, as well as at PitchStadium, a global startup competition hosted by WeaveSphere. PitchStadium is dedicated to supporting innovation and entrepreneurship, and will showcase startups to raise exposure, accelerate their growth, and the winning company will receive $50,000.

In its 32nd year, WeaveSphere is a collaboration between IBM Canada's academic and research technology conference (previously called CASCON) and Evoke Canada's industry-focused developer conference.

