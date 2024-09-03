TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris McHaney, CFA, as its Executive Vice President, Head of Investment Management and Strategy, effective today.

As EVP, Head of Investment Management and Strategy, Mr. McHaney will oversee the management of Global X's product suite – one of Canada's largest – including 125 ETFs. Mr. McHaney will also be a key contributor to Global X's market commentary, macroeconomic research and ETF insights as part of the Company's international network of experts.

Chris McHaney, CFA, Executive Vice President, Head of Investment Management & Strategy, Global X Investments Canada Inc. (CNW Group/Global X Investments Canada Inc.)

"Since I joined the investment industry more than two decades ago, I've watched Global X become one of our country's largest and most innovative investment firms," said Chris McHaney, EVP, Head of Investment Management and Strategy at Global X. "Today, I'm proud to officially be a part of that story and to help tell it."

Mr. McHaney is an experienced investment professional with a deep understanding of the ETF industry and ecosystem in Canada, with more than twenty years of experience covering portfolio management, investment strategy and policy, product development, and sales. Most recently, he served as Director, Portfolio Manager at BMO Global Asset Management, where he focused on derivative-based and multi-asset-based mandates – both of which are key focuses for Global X's continued growth. In addition, he served as BMO Global Asset Management's Vice Chair of its Trading Oversight Committee, providing oversight to adherence on policies and procedures for trading across all asset classes.

Mr. McHaney is a CFA charterholder with further specialized accreditations in options and derivatives from the Canadian Securities Institute.

"As one of the ETF industry's most respected leaders and strategists, we're excited to have Chris join us at Global X," said Rohit Mehta, President and CEO of Global X. "Chris brings a wealth of experience to our executive team, in particular on asset classes that are among the fastest growing in Canada. His deep expertise, intellect and leadership will empower us to continue to deliver the future of investment innovation for Canadians."

In addition to the appointment of Mr. McHaney, Global X executive leadership team member Hyun Su Ahn will take on a new role as Global X's Executive Vice President, Head of Product and Operations. In this new role, Mr. Ahn will oversee the transformation of the Company's operations and will continue leading product development initiatives.

About Global X Investments Canada Inc. (www.GlobalX.ca)

Global X Investments Canada Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X Fund family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has more than $35 billion of assets under management and 125 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $800 billion of assets across 19 countries and global markets around the world.

Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. ("Mirae Asset"), the Korea-based asset management entity of Mirae Asset Financial Group. Global X is a corporation existing under the laws of Canada and is the manager and investment manager of the Global X Funds.

